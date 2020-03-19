Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.03.2020 | 23:53
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Frontline Ltd.: FRO - Filing of Annual Report on Form 20-F

Frontline Ltd. (the "Company") announces the filing of its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019.

The annual report can be downloaded from the Company's website www.frontline.bm or from the link below. Additionally, shareholders can request a hard copy of our complete audited financial statements free of charge by writing us at:

PO Box HM 1593, Par-la-Ville Place
Hamilton HM 08
Bermuda

or send an e-mail to ir@frontmgt.no

March 19, 2020
Frontline Ltd.
Hamilton, Bermuda

Questions should be directed to:

Robert Hvide Macleod: Chief Executive Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 84

Inger M. Klemp: Chief Financial Officer, Frontline Management AS
+47 23 11 40 76

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment

  • Annual Report 2019 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/47ed82f9-8c3b-4ea3-af16-b8659474b2c2)
