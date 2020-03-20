The adhesive films market is expected to grow by 1.39 mn tons during 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005732/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Adhesive Films Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the global adhesive films market is the rise in demand for adhesive films in APAC. Many adhesive film manufacturers are shifting their manufacturing activities to emerging economies including China, India, Indonesia, Taiwan, and the Philippines due to the easy availability of raw materials, low transportation costs and less stringent government regulations. Also, the rapidly growing packaging industry in these advancing economies is further expected to further augment the demand for adhesive films in the upcoming years. Furthermore, the emergence of India and China as the manufacturing hubs for packaging, construction, automobile and other industries coupled with supporting government initiatives in APAC will foster the adhesive films market growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample report of 2020-2024: https://technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR31453

As per Technavio, the rising adoption of lightweight vehicles will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2019-2023.

Adhesive Films Market: Rising Adoption of Lightweight Vehicles

Adhesive films are increasingly being used to reduce the deployment of fasteners in automobile components, including exterior body parts, axles, and suspension systems. With the adoption of adhesive films as an alternative to fasteners, the overall weight of vehicles is significantly reduced. Therefore, the growing adoption of lightweight vehicles will directly drive the adhesive films market growth during the forecast period. Moreover, the fact that lightweight vehicles help in reducing fuel emissions and meeting carbon dioxide emission standards make them a viable solution for end-users in the automotive industry. Thus, with rising demand for lightweight vehicles, the need for adhesive films will also increase in the forthcoming years.

"Stringent regulations in developed economies, including the US, Germany, the UK, and Canada, are fostering the use of adhesive films to produce lightweight vehicle components. Car manufacturers are using materials, including adhesive films, to meet carbon dioxide emission standards. This trend is anticipated to foster the growth of the global adhesives films market during the forecast period," says a senior research analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Adhesive Films Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the adhesive films market by application (tapes, labels, graphics, and others) and geographic landscape (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America).

APAC offers ample growth opportunities for adhesive film manufacturers. The growth in the number of supermarkets and hypermarkets in APAC has increased the demand for labels to provide product information. The growing geriatric population and increasing public healthcare programs have increased the use of medical devices and accessories including surgical tapes and dressings. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the adhesive films market in APAC.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200319005732/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/