Thompson Education Center's Sherry Li Announces Strategic Partnership with Wendu Group

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 19, 2020 / In June 2019, CEO of Thompson Education Center, Sherry Li met with Xiaoping Feng, Chairman of Wendu Group, and signed a strategic cooperation agreement on behalf of the two parties. Also present at the signing ceremony in Begin, China were: Xuefeng Guo, COO and President of China region; Ken, Vice President of Thompson; Ning Zhang, CFO of Thompson China; Zila Gu, Vice President of Thompson China; Jingcheng Zhao, Head of Thompson Shanghai Office; Jun Zhang, Vice President of Wendu; Jizhi Ren, Vice President of Wendu; Shuai Zheng, Deputy General Manager of Wendu International Education Department; Xuhong Wang, Executive General Manager of Wendu Elementary and Middle School Division; among many others.

Two parties conducted in-depth discussions on Thompson Education Center College Town's programs, enrollment, and other cooperation projects. The cooperation programs include online education, high school to bachelor degree, associate degree to bachelor degree, master's degree, etc. Wendu plans to become the student source system of Thompson, and Thompson welcomes Wendu to establish an education base on campus and launch project cooperation between the two parties.

Century Wendu Education Technology Group provides professional education institutions for college students to pursue further studies, employment and career advancement. The company is headquartered in ZhongGuanCun High-Tech Park, Haidian District, Beijing. It has more than 30 direct-sale organizations, more than 600 cooperative institutions, more than 3000 educational units, and has recorded more than 2 million class hours of various video education courses. Each year, it issues more than 200 varieties of textbooks and more than 10 million trainees. Currently, it has more than 1 million students in the system. With the industry's famous teachers, detailed courses, quality materials, professional services, High-Tech, scientific management and omnidirectional brand building, it becomes a well-known education brand in China.

Thompson Education Center College Town covers an area of 650 acres, with over 5 million square feet of the construction area for educational campus and ancillary facilities. TEC has partnered with many prestigious universities in Unites States, planned to establish courses including, business schools, media arts, medical academies, culinary, various MBAs, special license training, high schools and their affiliated facilities to create an intelligent high-end university community.

In 2019, Thompson Education Center will work with International University Alliance under the Ministry of Education to open 50 Thompson Education Center Extension campuses in China. Thompson Education Group has established friendly relations with the Royal Families and the First Families worldwide. It will establish cooperative education parks and degree credit exchange mutual recognition system with Royal Colleges and National Universities in more than 200 countries and regions. Thompson plans to establish an exchange student program with royal universities between Thompson and the Royal College of Collaboration, or a degree from several national colleges around the world, and have a system of learning and interacting with world leaders.

