Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
+++ Das Puzzle setzt sich zusammen - Immer mehr Details über das Weltklasse-Nickelprojekt kommen rein +++
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853675 ISIN: JP3733000008 Ticker-Symbol: NEC1 
Stuttgart
19.03.20
08:01 Uhr
29,400 Euro
+1,400
+5,00 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NEC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NEC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,800
31,600
19.03.
41,400
41,800
04.02.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADVA
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADVA OPTICAL NETWORKING SE4,680-2,90 %
NEC CORPORATION29,400+5,00 %