Enabling Cryptocurrency Payments at 40 Million Merchants Worldwide, Anywhere VISA is Accepted

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2020) - NetCents Technology Inc. (CSE: NC) (FSE: 26N) (OTCQB: NTTCF) ("NetCents" or the "Company"), a disruptive cryptocurrency payments technology solutions provider, is pleased to announce that it has completed the technical integration of the NetCents Cryptocurrency Credit Card.

The implementation of the credit card program into the NetCents ecosystem, includes integration into User Wallets, NC Exchange, and Instant Settlements. The Company has begun testing in real-world environments for edge-case scenarios, the final step before publicly launching the program. Additionally, the Company has already started the first merchant integration, which will enable merchants to allow their users to load their branded credit cards using cryptocurrency.

"Since starting this process, our relationship with Visa has evolved and expanded," stated Clayton Moore, CEO of NetCents Technology. "We look forward to working with Visa, evolving and driving these initiatives together. We consider it a privilege to support Visa in their effort to bring best-in-class products to the market. We hope to update you on these advancements in the near future."

Unlike other prepaid cryptocurrency cards in the market, NetCents cardholders will not have to pre-load cryptocurrency onto their card, eliminating potential "lost" appreciation caused by rising cryptocurrency values between the time the user loads it and the time they spend it. The NetCents Cryptocurrency Credit Card is tied directly into users' NetCents wallets, allowing cardholders to spend the cryptocurrency in their wallet directly. Users will be able to select up to three cryptocurrencies that they would like to be able to spend on their card. The NetCents Cryptocurrency Credit Card will be integrated into the NetCents mobile application and have chip, pin, magstripe, and NFC functionality.

The Company has adapted its' merchant Instant Settlement technology to convert the funds from cryptocurrency to fiat for real-time consumer purchasing and merchant payouts. Allowing users to spend their cryptocurrency anywhere Visa is accepted.

About NetCents

NetCents Technology Inc, the transactional hub for all cryptocurrency payments, equips forward-thinking businesses with the technology to seamlessly integrate cryptocurrency processing into their payment model without taking on the risk or volatility of the crypto market. NetCents Technology is registered as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FINTRAC.

