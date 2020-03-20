WISeKey helps teleworkers secure their communications during the COVID-19 lockdown

Geneva, Switzerland - March 20, 2020: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that it is offering free downloads of its WISeID app to secure interactions of teleworkers locked-down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and help companies reduce information security risks.

While this new Coronavirus is a real biological threat, it's raising big awareness in the cybersecurity community, as the increased use of remote connectivity or higher dependence on communication means such as email. Hackers are already profiting from this situation by launching new phishing attacks, pretending to be company managers or government agents, and trying to access computers and hijack corporate systems. In most companies the urgent need to enable teleworkers to keep up with their usual daily activities caught the IT infrastructures unprepared and not properly secured. Attackers are well aware of these deficiencies and will profit from it.

The use of PKI and Digital Certificates can help to secure the email messages and reduce the risks by adding digital signatures that ensure the authenticity of the messages and also by enabling the encryption of confidential data. WISeKey's WISeID Identity Platform is available for anyone to obtain a digital certificate and immediately protect their email.

"We are deeply concerned for this human catastrophe, and we want to make our best to collaborate by letting anyone to create their WISeID Account and get a digital certificate to protect their email, this at least will prevent the spread of opportunistic attacks," said Carlos Moreira, WISeKey's founder and CEO.

WISeKey's WISeID accounts can be created for free at WISeID.com and by the mobile App "MyWISeID" available in Apple's App Store and Google Play. A free WISeID account provides a basic security service that is already useful to protect the email messages. Companies requiring a corporate access to manage the accounts of the employees can obtain it by contacting WISeKey. WISeKey is giving special commercial conditions to companies during these complex days.

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today's Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey's Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust ("RoT") provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit https://www.wisekey.com/ .

