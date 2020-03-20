Anzeige
Freitag, 20.03.2020
+++ Das Puzzle setzt sich zusammen - Immer mehr Details über das Weltklasse-Nickelprojekt kommen rein +++
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.03.2020 | 07:05
IMCD N.V.: IMCD successfully increased and extended its revolver credit facility

ROTTERDAM, The Netherlands (20 March 2020) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD") a leading distributor of speciality chemicals and food ingredients, today announces that it has successfully increased and extended its revolving credit facility.

IMCD has completed an amendment to its multi-currency revolving credit facility, increasing the borrowing capacity to EUR 500 million from EUR 400 million. IMCD further agreed with its existing banking syndicate, an extension of the maturity date of this revolving credit facility to 27 March 2025 from 27 March 2024 and a reduction in interest margins.

This amendment and extension will enhance the flexibility of IMCD's capital structure.

