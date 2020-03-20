Anzeige
Pan African Resources Plc - Statement re Covid-19 Prevention Measures

PR Newswire

London, March 19

Pan African Resources PLC

(Incorporated and registered in England and Wales

under Companies Act 1985 with registered number

3937466 on 25 February 2000)

Share code on AIM: PAF

Share code on JSE: PAN

ISIN: GB0004300496

("Pan African Resources" or "the Company")

PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES COVID-19 PREVENTION MEASURES

Pan African Resources wishes to inform shareholders that a range of awareness, risk mitigation and prevention strategies have been rolled out across all of its operations amid the escalating COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Currently, all of the Group's operations continue to function as normal.

Cobus Loots, Pan African Resources CEO, commented: "Following the calls by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who declared COVID-19 a national disaster, we have put numerous measures in place to create awareness of the threat and to also combat any spread of the virus. We have also informed employees of the actions to be taken for prevention and mitigation of COVID-19."

The Company will continue to monitor the situation, and will be pro-active in managing any impact on our people and operations.

Rosebank

19 March 2020

For further information on Pan African, please visit the Company's website at www.panafricanresources.com

Contact information
Corporate Office
The Firs Office Building
2nd Floor, Office 204
Cnr. Cradock and Biermann Avenues
Rosebank, Johannesburg
South Africa
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
info@paf.co.za		Registered Office
Suite 31
Second Floor
107 Cheapside
London
EC2V 6DN
United Kingdom
Office: + 44 (0)20 7796 8644
Cobus Loots
Pan African Resources PLC
Chief Executive Officer
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900		Deon Louw
Pan African Resources PLC
Financial Director
Office: + 27 (0)11 243 2900
Phil Dexter/Jane Kirton
St James's Corporate Services Limited
Company Secretary
Office: + 44 (0)20 7796 8644		John Prior
Numis Securities Limited
Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker
Office: +44 (0)20 7260 1000
Ciska Kloppers
Questco Corporate Advisory Proprietary Limited
JSE Sponsor
Office: + 27 (0)11 011 9200		Ross Allister/David McKeown
Peel Hunt LLP
Joint Broker
Office: +44 (0)20 7418 8900
Julian Gwillim
Aprio Strategic Communications
Public & Investor Relations SA
Office: +27 (0)11 880 0037		Thomas Rider/Neil Elliot
BMO Capital Markets Limited
Joint Broker
Office: +44 (0)20 7236 1010
Website: www.panafricanresources.com
