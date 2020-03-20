Pan African Resources Plc - Statement re Covid-19 Prevention Measures

Pan African Resources PLC

PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES COVID-19 PREVENTION MEASURES

Pan African Resources wishes to inform shareholders that a range of awareness, risk mitigation and prevention strategies have been rolled out across all of its operations amid the escalating COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. Currently, all of the Group's operations continue to function as normal.

Cobus Loots, Pan African Resources CEO, commented: "Following the calls by President Cyril Ramaphosa, who declared COVID-19 a national disaster, we have put numerous measures in place to create awareness of the threat and to also combat any spread of the virus. We have also informed employees of the actions to be taken for prevention and mitigation of COVID-19."

The Company will continue to monitor the situation, and will be pro-active in managing any impact on our people and operations.

Rosebank

19 March 2020

