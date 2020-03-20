Oriental Yuhong and Its 5 Brands Won 2020 Best 500 of China Real Estate Developers Brand Value

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2020 / It was on March 18 , 2020 Best 500 of China Real Estate Developers Brand Value And Best 500 Summit Forum has been officially held in the form of network. Oriental Yuhong (Building waterproofing), WoNewSun (insulation materials), DAW(China) (architectural coating), Oriental Yuhong Building Renovation VASA (ceramic tile), LODI 1813 (diatom mud) and other participating brands have been rated as 2020 Best 500 of China Real Estate Developers Preferred Brand.

According to the purchasing concerns of real estate enterprises, this evaluation adds classified evaluation of subdivisional fields, and continuously introduces multi-dimensional evaluation indexes such as enterprise performance, product quality, brand influence, etc. In the list of waterproof materials, Oriental Yuhong ranks NO.1 with 36% of the brand preferred rate, which is the ninth consecutive year that the company has been ranked NO.1 in Best 500 of China Real Estate Preferred Brand of Waterproof Materials. In the meantime, Oriental Yuhong's 5 brands all achieved good results in the evaluation of Best 500 of China Real Estate.

WoNewSun ranks NO.1 on the list of insulation materials brands with a preferred rate of 18%.

DAW (China) Ltd ranks NO.1 on the list of high-end waterborne coating brands with a preferred rate of 15%.

VASA won the Fourth Place on the list of ceramic tile adhesive brands with 10% preferred rate.

LODI 1813 ranks NO.1 on the list of diatom mud construction materials with a preferred rate of 18%.

Oriental Yuhong building renovation and DAW(China) Ltd were both selected as 2020 Best 500 of China Real Estate Preferred Supplier (Special Products).

It is reported that the evaluation activities of 2020 Best 500 of China Real Estate Developers Brand Value are jointly sponsored by China Real Estate Association, E-house China R&D Institute and China Institute of Real Estate Appraisers and Agents (CIREA). Since 2008, it has been held for 12 consecutive years. Depending on scientific, fair, objective and authoritative evaluation index system and method, it has become an important basis for Chinese real estate industry to understand the market situation, judge the market trend and select partners to evaluate the real estate suppliers and service providers with high annual Engineering market share and public praise.

The reason Oriental Yuhong and its brands won 2020 Best 500 of China Real Estate Developers Brand Value is because of Oriental Yuhong's adherence to "quality first". This also marks that the society, partners and customers have affirmed the high-quality products, professional technology, system service ability and brand value of Oriental Yuhong.

In the future, Oriental Yuhong will continue to focus on customer needs and promote the enterprise development of "intelligence", "informatization" and "globalization". It will also work on providing partners with more quality products and services, and win-win cooperation with partners, so as to supply high-quality building materials system services for the world.

