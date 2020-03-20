American IRA, LLC: American IRA Explains the Self-Directed SEP IRA to Investors

ASHEVILLE, NC, CHARLOTTE, NC, and ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2020 / What is a SEP IRA? The Simplified Employee Pension IRA is a unique way for people to invest in retirement. But since this arrangement is not a Roth IRA or a Traditional IRA-or even a 401(k)-some investors may find themselves confused by how it works. That's why a recent post at American IRA-a Self-Directed IRA Administration Firm based in Asheville, NC-detailed how these unique retirement accounts work.

The accounts, American IRA explained, tend to be good for self-employed people or entrepreneurs. Freelancers in the modern gig economy may also find that the SEP IRA works for them. In the case of a SEP IRA, an investor can quickly create an account that they can then contribute tax-deductible money to. That means that the money in these accounts will grow tax-deferred.

The act of self-directing this account, according to American IRA, also opens different possibilities in terms of the asset classes an investor might hold. For instance, an investor can hold real estate within a Self-Directed IRA. Other alternative retirement investment asset classes such as precious metals would also qualify.

"In this post, we wanted to show people that there's more than one way to shear a sheep," said Jim Hitt of American IRA. "In other words, there's more than one way to plan for retirement. And for people who are already independently-minded-such as the self-employed-a SEP can be a great way to store a lot of money for retirement."

A SEP IRA can be a powerful way for investors to plan for retirement. But American IRA also noted that these assets should be considered separate from one's personal property, as the rules for a SEP IRA will also require that retirement investors do not use these assets for personal purposes, such as renting out a retirement investment property to a disqualified person such as a spouse or a son/daughter.

For more information on the SEP IRA, visit the American IRA blog at www.AmericanIRA.com. Interested parties can also contact American IRA at 866-7500-IRA.

