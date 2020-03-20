Regulatory News:

Total (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) continues its growth in renewable energy in France with a substantial investment in wind power.

Total, through Total Quadran its 100% renewable developer and producer in France, acquires 100% of Global Wind Power (GWP) France, a company witha 1000-megawatt (MW) portfolio of onshore wind projects, including 250 MW scheduled to come on stream by 2025.

"Following Vents d'Oc' acquisition in 2019, this new investment demonstrates Total's commitment to expand in all types of renewable energy while contributing to France's energy transition goals. It strengthens Total Quadran's footprint adding to its existing portfolio of nearly 1000 MW of installed and operated capacity, including over 500 MW of onshore wind and confirms its ambition to be one of the main players on France's renewables market," said Philippe Sauquet, President Gas, Renewables and Power at Total.

GWP's teams will join Total Quadran, adding to the Group's existing expertise in order to speed up the wind power development in France.

Total and Low-Carbon Electricity

As part of its ambition to become the responsible energy major, Total is building a portfolio of low-carbon electricity operations, with the objective of seeing them account for 15 to 20% of its sales mix by 2040. Today, Total's gross low-carbon power generation capacity is close to 7 gigawatts, of which more than 3 gigawatts from renewable energy sources.

With over 5 GW of solar projects announced since the beginning of 2020, the Group is well on track to reach its objective of 25 GW of installed power generation capacity from renewable sources by 2025.

About Total Quadran

Total Quadran, a pioneer of renewable energies with a strong footprint in France and its overseas territories, develops, builds and operates renewable electricity generation resources (wind, photovoltaic, hydro and biogas). Total Quadran operates over 300 renewable energy plants in France totaling over 900 MW, which generate 1 765 GWh of renewable electricity per year. This is the equivalent of the annual consumption of nearly 1 million people and annual savings of nearly 590,000 tons of CO2 emissions.

About Total

Total is a major energy player that produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.

