IAR Systems Updates Functional Safety Tools for Renesas RL78 MCUs

UPPSALA, Sweden, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Version 4.20 of IAR Embedded Workbench for Renesas RL78, functional safety edition, adds C18 and C++17 language standards support, stack protection and new features for improved user experience

Uppsala, Sweden-March 20, 2020-IAR Systems, the future-proof supplier of software tools and services for embedded development, extends its tools offering for safety-related software development with the new version of the functional safety edition of IAR Embedded Workbench for Renesas' low-power RL78 Family of microcontrollers (MCUs). The new version adds C18 and C++17 support, stack protection, and several IDE features for improved user experience, enabling low-power applications with ensured safety and future-proof code.

"Many companies are choosing our functional safety tool editions because of performance and strong technical support, including local support teams around the world," says Kiyofumi Uemura, Global Automotive Director and APAC Director, IAR Systems. "Another key differentiator compared to other tool suppliers, especially for customers in APAC, is that we provide functional safety tools for the 16-bit RL78 MCUs from Renesas Electronics, and we will continue updating these tools to the latest technology as long as our customers are using them."

The functional safety edition of IAR Embedded Workbench for Renesas RL78 is certified by TÜV SÜD according to the requirements of IEC 61508, the international umbrella standard for functional safety, and ISO 26262, which is used for automotive safety-related systems. It also covers the European railway standards EN 50128 and EN 50657, as well as IEC 62304 for medical device software. All new versions of the product are validated and delivered as frozen versions. To ensure code quality, the integrated static code analysis C-STAT is available with the functional safety edition of IAR Embedded Workbench for RL78. C-STAT makes it possible for developers to easy detect defects and bugs in the code by checking compliance with rules as defined by MISRA C:2012, MISRA C++:2008 and MISRA C:2004, as well as checks mapping to hundreds of issues covered by CWE and CERT C/C++.

Along with the strong technology, IAR Systems offers a special Functional Safety Support and Update Agreement that includes guaranteed and prioritized support for the longevity of the contract. In addition to Renesas RL78, IAR Embedded Workbench is available as functional safety editions for Renesas RX and RH850, as well as for Arm and STMicroelectronics' STM8. More information about IAR Systems' offering for functional safety is available at www.iar.com/safety.

