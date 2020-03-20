EMIS has made good progress in a number of areas in FY19: it completed a restructuring programme, sold the Specialist & Care business, and was successfully appointed to GP frameworks in England and Scotland. The company continues to invest in developing the EMIS-X platform to support the growth of both the Health and Enterprise divisions. The group reported FY19 results slightly ahead of our forecasts, with revenue growth of 6.5% and adjusted EPS growth of 13.4%. We have taken a more conservative approach to forecasts to reflect short-term risks to new business while the NHS focuses on dealing with the coronavirus crisis.

