On 17 March 2020 Orexo held a capital markets day at which it provided an update on its programs and estimates of the impact of COVID-19 on its business. In short, Orexo is predicting a limited impact from the virus, which is consistent with our estimates. It also highlighted its development pipeline, which will be a major focus of the company. It will be launching its next product, vorvida for problem drinking, in Q320 if the FDA signs off.

