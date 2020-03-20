EXCHANGE NOTICE 20.3.2020 CERTIFICATES Nasdaq Helsinki Oy has decided to prematurely terminate trading in Svenska Handelsbanken AB certificates on issuer's request according to the Rules of Nasdaq Nordic for warrants and certificates rule 5. Last trading day is 20 March 2020. Please find certificate identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=764135