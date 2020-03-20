Coconut Syrup Market to Reach Valuation of ~US$ 354 Mn by 2029; Demand for Organic Food in U.S. Shall Propel the Dominance of North America in Global Market, Finds TMR

- Growing demand for organic food across the globe is projected to boost the growth of global coconut syrup market

- The global coconut syrup market shall reach to the value of ~US$ 354 Mn by the end of 2029

ALBANY, New York, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Driven by myriad of factors the global coconut syrup market is expected to witness a substantial growth during the tenure of 2019 to 2029, says a recent study by Transparency Market Research. As per the report, the market is projected to exhibit a massive CAGR of 8% during the tenure and is anticipated to reach to the value of US$ 354 Mn by the end of the forecast period. According to the report, the growth of the market is also attributed to growing demand for low glycemic index food products also accelerate the growth of global coconut syrup market.

Key Finding in Global Coconut Syrup Market Study

To provide precise analysis of the market, the report classifies the coconut syrup market into various segments. These insights allow the players to develop effective strategies to accelerate the growth of their business in global coconut syrup market. The segmentation of the market as per the study is mentioned below:

The liquid coconut syrup segment under form category was the leading segment in 2019 and accounted for approximately 73% of the market. Furthermore, the segment accounts for 27% of the market in terms of value.

The conventional segment was leading in terms of nature with market share of 81.8% in 2019 and the organic coconut syrup has market share 18.2% in terms of value.

Based on application, the food segment led the market with a share of ~ 59% in 2019. The food segment is expected to remain dominant during the forecasted period. The beverage and other applications segments are expected to hold ~ 43% and 12% of the market, respectively by 2029.

Major Drivers Driving the Growth of Global Coconut Syrup Market

Growth in the Demand for Sugar free Food products to propel the Growth

Consumers nowadays have become health-oriented, and are limiting the consumption of food products that are perceived to have high levels of sugar, fat, calories, and sodium. The sales of healthier varieties should continue to rise, amid rising health-conscious population. The demand for gluten-free and sugar-free products continues to rise, as celiac disease and gluten intolerance become more visible and widely diagnosed. Organic coconut syrup is gluten-free and can be used widely as non-sugar sweetener. Due to the gluten-free and minimal percentage of sugar, coconut syrup is used widely in the food products such as fruits, snacks, pastries, jams, desserts, and bakery products such as biscuits, muffins, baked apples, donuts, and others. Coconut syrup is also used in pancake, waffle, hot bread, and French bread toast. This as a result propels the growth of global coconut syrup market during the tenure of 2019 to 2029.

Global Coconut Syrup Market: Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is projected to have the largest share in global coconut syrup market. The dominance of the region is attributed to the growth in the demand for organic food products in countries like China and India.

However, the rising health-conscious and vegan customers in countries like U.S., the demand for coconut syrup has skyrocketed in the country. This makes North America as the fastest growing regions in global coconut syrup market.

Competitive Landscape

The global coconut syrup market is highly competitive and moderately fragmented. This nature of the market is the result of the presence of a handful of prominent players that are dominating the dynamics of the market. However, due to this scenario, the new players might find it difficult to enter the global coconut syrup market.

Therefore, these players are indulging in strategies such as mergers and collaborations to acquire adequate resources that can help them gain sustainability in the global coconut syrup market.

The global coconut syrup market is segmented on the basis of:

Coconut Syrup Market, by Form

Liquid

Powder

Coconut Syrup Market, by Nature

Organic

Conventional

Coconut Syrup Market, by Flavor

Original/Unflavored

Flavored

Coconut Syrup Market, by Function

Sweetening

Texturizing

Preservative

Flavoring

Coconut Syrup Market, by Application

Food

Bakery & Confectionary



Dairy Products



Breakfast Cereal



Sauces & Salads



Other Food Products

Beverages

Alcoholic Beverages



Tea & Coffee



Other Beverages



Other Applications

Coconut Syrup Market, by Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

Modern Trade



Convenience Stores



Departmental Stores



Online Retailers



Traditional Grocery Stores



Other Sales Channels

Coconut Syrup Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



France



U.K.



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China



Japan



India



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

