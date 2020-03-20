65.000 PARLOURS, 315.000 WORKERS AND 9,5 BILLION IN TURNOVER: WAITING FOR THE EVENTS POSTPONED TO THE NEXT MONTHS, ARTISANAL GELATO BECOMES A SYMBOL OF THE DESIRE TO RESTART STRONGER THAN BEFORE.

Celebrated on March 24th of each year and the only day that the European Parliament has dedicated to a food, the eighth edition of European Artisanal Gelato Day will be an exceptional one. Although in several European countries it will have to be celebrated virtually, staying at home, this year Gelato Day becomes an even more special occasion to look at the future with optimism, waiting to be able to enjoy an artisanal gelato with relatives and friends in the streets of our cities, attending the several events, only postponed for a few months, which will take place all around Europe to celebrate this product.

After all, artisanal gelato is the engine of an economy that is looking forward to restarting stronger than before: present in 76 countries in the world, in Europe alone it employs 315,000 people in over 65,000 parlours, with a turnover of 9.5 billion euros, increasing each year, not to mention the important supply chain (ingredients and semi-finished products, machines and display cases for ice cream parlours). Spain and Poland have the highest growth rates (+ 4% and 6%), while Italy holds the world leadership for turnover and number of parlours (39,000). Germany (9,000), Spain (2,200), Poland (2,000), England (1,100), Austria (900), Greece (680) and France (450) follow.

Artisanal gelato is a true European trait-d'union, capable of praising the agro-food products of each member state and the mastery of European gelato makers. And, never as this year, artisanal gelato becomes a symbol of the closeness of all European countries in front of the emergency. Including Holland, which chose yogurt gelato with a strawberry ripple as the "Flavour of the Year" 2020.

«This year Gelato Day will have a different taste and we could not celebrate it as we would have liked - states Marco Miquel Sirvent, President of Artglace. We are close to all the gelato makers and consumers in Europe in a difficult time that we will soon overcome together. The world of gelato will restart, stronger than before

