Charlottesville, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2020) - Today, Astraea announced a partnership with Maxar Technologies to become the first global reseller of high-resolution satellite imagery for non-profit organizations (NPOs), furthering the missions of both companies to democratize access to satellite imagery for users around the world. By combining Maxar's industry-leading Earth Intelligence capabilities with Astraea's EarthAI integrated platform for geospatial analytics, the partnership gives NPOs affordable access to high-accuracy, multispectral imagery and analysis tools to turn that data into insight.

"As a Benefit Corporation, we see incredible value in providing access to this important and growing dataset to nonprofit organizations everywhere," said Brendan Richardson, Astraea CEO. "By lowering the barrier to entry with intuitive analytic tools and scalable, affordable compute, we are empowering anyone to turn imagery into insight."

"Maxar has a long history of supporting non-profit organizations seeking to understand our changing planet through satellite imagery," said Rhiannan Price, Maxar's Director of the Sustainable Development Practice. "Astraea will help us further democratize access to high-resolution satellite imagery and ensure every non-profit can take advantage of this incredible technology."

The collaboration also includes the ability to resell imagery in North America for commercial purposes.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar is a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost-effectiveness. Maxar's 5,800 team members in 30 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com.

About Astraea

Astraea is a for-profit Benefit Corporation located in Charlottesville, Virginia. We enable individuals and organizations to unlock insight from geospatial data at global scale. Astraea's cloud-native platform, EarthAI, provides the tools and infrastructure required to build production-level analytics on satellite, aerial, and drone imagery. EarthAI includes Earth OnDemand: a curated database of global analytics-ready imagery and EarthAI Notebook: a fully hosted and managed JupyterLab Notebook designed specifically to analyze raster data at scale, all powered by RasterFrames: a free and open-source toolkit allowing data scientists, analysts, and software developers to process and analyze geospatial-temporal raster data with the same flexibility and ease as any other data type in Spark DataFrames.





