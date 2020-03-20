Government Encouragement and Rebates on Solar Equipment is Driving Growth of Global Solar Pumps Market; Valuation to Reach US$3.1 Bn by 2027, Projects TMR

- Increasing energy crisis across the globe is key in pushing up the use of solar pumps and thus driving the overall market development

- Solar revolution is increasingly becoming realty and not just remain mere concept as these solar pumps are being increasingly installed in key geographical regions

ALBANY, New York, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has published a new research report that provides detailed information about the overall working dynamics of the global solar pumps market. The research report shed light on the key segments, vendor landscape, and both driving as well as restraining factors of the global market. As per the research report, the global solar pumps market is projected to exhibit a highly promising growth rate of ~12% over the course of the given forecast period of 2019 to 2027. With such massive rate of development, the market was projected to reach valuation of US$1.3 Bn in 2019 and will touch a mark of US$3.1 Bn by the fall of 2027.

Leading manufacturers are constantly focusing in improving the production of AC submersible solar pumps.

Naturally, this segment is projected to witness a higher growth than its unprotected counterpart, i.e. surface solar pumps.

The segment is also projected to witness improved innovations and upgrades in terms of operating functions and range of performance.

The segment of AC pumps is projected to have a stronger market growth as compared to DC ones due to their lower maintenance and cost efficiency.

In terms of application, the agriculture segment is projected to be chief contributor for the overall development of the global solar pumps market.

Global Solar Pumps Market - Prominent Growth Factors

Increasing use of solar energy for applications such as irrigation and agricultural activities across the world is the biggest driving factor for the development of the global solar pump market.

Decline in the prices of solar equipment is also a playing an important role in the development of the global market.

In addition to this, subsidies and rebates issued by governments on use of solar equipment is also encouraging improved sales and thus driving market growth.

With increasing cry about environment conservation, solar pumps offer a perfect alternative for gas and oil fracking activities.

Increasing demand from agrarian countries across the globe to further fuel the overall development of the global solar pumps market.

Global Solar Pumps Market - Prominent Growth Inhibitors

Lack of knowledge is one of biggest growth inhibitor for the development of the global market as end users are unaware of the potential and benefits of using solar pumps.

Even though subsidies and rebates are issued, at times, it is still out of reach for small scale farmers, which is an important growth inhibitor for the development of the global solar pumps market

Lack of accessibility to superior quality products and services is also a key hindrance for market growth.

Global Solar Pumps Market - Geographical Outlook

Currently, the global market for solar pumps is being led by the regional segment of Asia Pacific .

. The region is home to several agrarian economies such as India , Bangladesh , and China who all have favorable weather conditions for use of solar pumps.

, , and who all have favorable weather conditions for use of solar pumps. Governments in these countries are making strong efforts to improve uptake of these products creating lucrative growth opportunities for the market leaders.

Global Solar Pumps Market - Key Market Players

Some of the notable players in the global solar pumps market are Bernt Lorentz GmbH, Bright Solar Ltd., C.R.I. Pumps Private Limited, Dankoff Solar Pumps, and Greenmax Technology among others.

Market Segmentation is as follows

Global Solar Pumps Market by Product Type

Submersible

Surface

Global Solar Pumps Market by Operation

AC Pumps

DC Pumps

Global Solar Pumps Market by Application

Agriculture

Drinking Water

Municipal Engineering

Others

Global Solar Pumps Market by Region

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

