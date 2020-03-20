GlobalWafers, a Taiwanese wafer manufacturer, will add 150mm silicon carbide to its products, manufactured from bulk SiC crystals produced by GT Advanced Technologies, under a new multi-year agreement to "forge a new source of supply of silicon carbide wafers."GT Advanced Technologies (GTAT) and GlobalWafers (GWC), a Taiwanese wafer solutions provider, have sealed a long-term supply agreement for silicon carbide. "GWC will now add 150mm silicon carbide to its offering, manufactured from bulk SiC crystal produced by GTAT," the U.S.-based company said. The two companies aim to ramp up supplies of ...

