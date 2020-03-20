Theralase Technologies Inc.: Theralase Provides Company Update on Phase II Bladder Cancer Clinical Study

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2020 / Theralase® Technologies Inc. ("Theralase" or "Company") (TSXV:TLT)(OTCQB:TLTFF), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light activated Photo Dynamic Compounds ("PDC") and associated drug formulations, has been notified by all of its Canadian clinical study sites that enrollment of new patients and conducting the first treatment procedure in the Company's Phase II Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer ("NMIBC") clinical study ("Study II") has been temporarily placed on hold pending resolution of the coronavirus ("COVID-19") global pandemic.

Due to the global spread of COVID-19 and the uncertainty associated with the virus, the Company is in agreement with the clinical study site's decision and with provincial and federal government recommendations concerning social distancing, to minimize hospital admittance to only patients with an emergency need.

The clinical study sites have elected to temporarily halt enrollment and first treatment of patients in Study II, pending resolution of COVID-19. The Company is in close contact with the clinical study sites and will continue to work in conjunction with them and the provincial and federal governments to monitor the situation to determine the best time to recommence enrollment and first treatment in Study II.

The clinical study sites will however continue to monitor and treat patients already enrolled in Study II by providing:

Continuous monitoring and clinical analysis during scheduled follow-up visits Second treatment procedure Bodily fluid analysis, although this may be completed by a third-party organization

The Canadian clinical study sites on temporary hold, include:

University Health Network ("UHN"), Toronto, Ontario London Health Sciences Centre ("LHSC"), London, Ontario McGill University Health Centre ("MUHC"), Montreal, Quebec Nova Scotia Health Authority ("NSHA"), Halifax, Nova Scotia

Study II Update:

UHN and MUHC have enrolled and successfully treated 12 patients to date.

FDA Investigational New Drug ("IND") Application Update:

Theralase is in the process of responding to the Food and Drug Administration's ("FDA") questions regarding the Company's IND application. Subject to FDA's IND approval, Theralase plans to launch approximately 14 to 16 clinical study sites in the US.

Shawn Shirazi, Ph.D., CEO of Theralase stated, "Theralase is pleased that we have enrolled and successfully treated 12 patients in Study II and look forward to analyzing and reporting out on the clinical data, when clinically relevant. The Company's immediate goal is to successfully enroll and treat 20 to 25 patients, who have received two treatment procedures, to provide clinical evidence to Health Canada and the FDA on the primary, secondary and tertiary clinical outcome objectives; which may then be used to support Breakthrough Therapy Designation ("BTD") approval from the FDA. The Company is strategically targeting clinical sites across Canada and the US (subject to IND approval) that serve large urban populations to maximize enrollment in Study II."

About Study II

The Phase II NMIBC Clinical Study utilizes the Therapeutic Dose (0.70 mg/cm2) of TLD-1433 and is focused on the enrollment and treatment of approximately 100 Bacillus Calmete Guérin ("BCG")-Unresponsive NMIBC patients presenting with Carcinoma In-Situ ("CIS") in approximately 20 clinical study sites located in Canada and the US.

Study II has a:

Primary endpoint of efficacy (defined by Complete Response ("CR")) at any point in time Secondary endpoint of duration of CR at 360 days post-initial CR Tertiary endpoint of safety measured by incidence and severity of Adverse Events ("AEs") grade 4 or higher that do not resolve within 360 days post-initial CR

For single-arm trials of patients with BCG-unresponsive disease, the FDA defines a CR as at least one of the following:

Negative cystoscopy and negative (including atypical) urine cytology Positive cystoscopy with biopsy-proven benign or low-grade NMIBC and negative cytology For intravesical therapies without systemic toxicity, the FDA includes, in the definition of a CR, negative cystoscopy with malignant urine cytology, if cancer is found in the upper tract or prostatic urethra and random bladder biopsies are negative.

Intravesical instillation does not deliver the investigational drug to the upper tract or prostatic urethra; therefore, the development of disease in these areas cannot be attributed to a lack of activity of the investigational drug. Thus, sponsors can consider patients with new malignant lesions of the upper tract or prostatic urethra, who have received intravesical therapy to have achieved a CR in the primary analysis; however, sponsors should record these lesions and conduct sensitivity analyses in which these patients are not considered to have achieved a CR.

About Theralase® Technologies Inc.

Theralase® is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light activated Photo Dynamic Compounds and their associated drug formulations intended to safely and effectively destroy various cancers.

www.theralase.com

