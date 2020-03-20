Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to officially list the following instrument with effect from March 23, 2020. The loan will be registered at STO Government Bonds. Swedish Treasury bond RGKB 1062 -------------------------------- Reimbursement date: May 12, 2031 -------------------------------- ISIN code SE0013935319 -------------------------------- Short name: RGKB 1062 -------------------------------- Trading code: RGKB_1062 -------------------------------- For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Wilhelm Westberg or Axel Brismar, telephone +46 8 405 60 00, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB