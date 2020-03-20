Deutsche Boerse AG decided on changes of the composition of share indices.Consequently, the following changes in Xetra trading (MIC: XETR) will come into effect on 23 March, 2020:Trading model: Continuous TradingInstrumentenname Kuerzel ISIN Prod. Assignm. Group old Prod. Assignm. Group new Partition ID old Partition ID newHelloFresh SE HFG DE000A161408 SDX1 MDX1 55 58Dialog Semiconductor PLC DLG GB0059822006 MDX1 UKI0 58 57Godewind Immobilien AG GWD DE000A2G8XX3 GER0 SDX1 56 55Godewind Immobilien AG Neue GWDN DE000A288730 GER0 SDX1 56 55 Steinhoff Internatl Hldgs N.V. SNH NL0011375019 LUX0 SDX1 57 55Adler Real Estate AG ADL DE0005008007 GER0 SDX1 56 55Adler Real Estate AG NEUE ADL2 DE000A254W78 GER0 SDX1 56 55Adler Real Estate AG Z. UMT.JGE ADLJ DE000A2888D7 GER0 SDX1 56 55Adler Real Estate AG Z. UMT. ADLU DE000A254V20 GER0 SDX1 56 55SNP Schnei.Neureith.& Partn.SE SHF DE0007203705 GER0 SDX1 56 55SGL Carbon SE SGL DE0007235301 SDX1 GER0 55 56Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG HDD DE0007314007 SDX1 GER0 55 56Dr. Hoenle HNL DE0005157101 SDX1 GER0 55 56As a result of these changes, the multicast addresses and/or partitionID for the affected instruments will also change, e.g. instruments to be included in the SDAX index will receive the same multicast address / partitionID as other instruments in the SDAX index.Open orders in the instruments affected by the aforementioned changes will not be deleted.If you have any questions or need further information, please contact the Xetra Trading Helpline,tel. +49-69-211-1 14 00.