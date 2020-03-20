Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. Pivots Strategy as Dispensaries Deemed 'Essential'

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2020 / Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc. ("Leafbuyer" or "the Company") (OTCQB:LBUY), a leading cannabis technology platform, announced today that it will move to position the brand as a communication and ordering solution for cannabis businesses facing the COVID-19 outbreak.

Across the nation dispensaries are being deemed essential businesses which will allow them to remain open. Multiple states including New York, Illinois, Washington, Nevada and Massachusetts are making adjustments to let dispensaries stay open. While these dispensaries are allowed to continue operations the demand for online cannabis sales and delivery are being driven by social distancing. Other states like Michigan are even passing emergency measures to fast-track delivery for all licensed marijuana retailers.

"As our dispensary clients are quickly adapting to these new methods of operating their businesses, they are seeking technology to survive," said Kurt Rossner, CEO of Leafbuyer. "Leafbuyer has the technology to enable online preordering and home delivery, and we will be promoting these technologies extensively in the coming weeks."

In addition to providing alternative ordering methods, Leafbuyer boasts an enterprise texting communication platform. "Texting is an extremely effective way to communicate timely information to customers," said Rossner. "Many of our clients are leveraging our software to deliver information about store hours, new ordering options, and product specials."

About Leafbuyer Technologies, Inc.

Leafbuyer Technologies is one of the most comprehensive technology and communication software providers for the cannabis industry. Leafbuyer.com is an all-inclusive online resource for cannabis deals and information. Leafbuyer works alongside businesses to showcase their unique products and build a network of loyal patrons. Leafbuyer's national network of cannabis deals and information reaches millions of consumers every month. Leafbuyer is the official cannabis deals platform of Dope Media, Sensi Magazine, and Voice Media Group.

Learn more at Leafbuyer.com.

