Newport Beach, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2020) - Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company focused on putting patients first, today announces a new partnership with Pharmact AG, a leading German manufacturer of rapid diagnostic testing kits. The CoV-2 Rapid Test is an easy to use, rapid diagnostic tool for determination of COVID-19 infection in patients displaying clinical symptoms.

Vivera has obtained exclusive rights to market and distribute the test in the United States. As part of this, Vivera has submitted an Emergency Use Authorization application to the FDA. Under the EUA, the CoV-2 Rapid Test is intended to detect SARS-CoV-2 antibodies IgM and IgG in patients. Unlike other tests currently marketed, the CoV-2 Rapid test can further determine infection phase. A positive IgM value indicates an infection in the early phase of the disease (4 to 10 days), and a positive IgG value indicates a later phase (from 11 - 24 days). Results are available in 20 minutes, and require only two drops of blood from the patient.

"These kits are designed for rapid in the field testing," says Dr. Stephen McColgan, Vivera's Chief Medical Officer. "When you have thousands of potential patients, you do not have time to wait for labs that can only process a few hundred test results a day. Infection phasing is important to adequately triage patients immediately."

Pharmact CEO Eric Schaber said in a statement. "We are confident that our point-of-care tests will be critical to help tackle what is a global pandemic. We are looking forward to exclusively working with Vivera to import and distribute our tests in the United States. Their footprint and expertise means more patients can be helped more efficiently."

Vivera founder and CEO, Paul Edalat, further stated. "We look forward to working with Pharmact to assist in treating this global crisis. As a company Vivera focuses on therapies that put patients first. President Trump has announced that he is asking all pharmaceutical and medical companies to do their best to assist in this crisis. On behalf of Vivera we are ready and willing to do our part."

About Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is an innovative, science-driven pharmaceutical company focused on novel therapies for a variety of indications.

In addition to its pharmaceutical and medical device products, the company has global exclusivity to license the patented and patent-pending TABMELT sublingual drug-delivery system for the pharmaceutical use of cannabinoid compounds. The company is vertically integrated with patented technology, manufacturing capabilities and distribution for its products.



For more information, visit https://viverapharmaceuticals.com.

About Pharmact AG

Founded in 2014, Pharmact AG is a German pharmaceutical company headquartered in Berlin, Germany. The company's research center and sales office are both based in Mannheim. Pharmact is operated in Spain by Pharmact Healthcare S.L. in Alicante and the United States by Pharmact Healthcare Inc. in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Behind an international team of medical experts, the company focuses on preventing disease through early detection.

Investor Relations Inquiries:

thinkHERO

Patrick Piette, CFA for Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

416-526-9911

investorrelations@viverapharma.com



Press Inquiries:

thinkHERO

Karin Elz, for Vivera Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

416-992-9848

press@viverapharma.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53637