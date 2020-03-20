SPSO Set to Offer Small Business Stimulus in Response to COVID-19

Rahway, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2020) - Spectacular Solar, Inc. (OTC PINK: SPSO), CEO Doug Heck has offered his prayers, thoughts and plans for operations during these unchartered times in the letter below.

Dear Shareholders and Potential Investors,

First, I would like to extend my prayers to everyone whose health, business or job situation has been affected by the coronavirus. These are trying and difficult times for all. I encourage everyone to follow the guidelines set forth by the CDC and our government's recommendations so that this outbreak can be contained as soon as possible.

As far as daily operations go here at Spectacular Solar, any employee who has a concern about their health is advised to stay home. We are encouraging telework and staggering our staff to keep our numbers down in the office and will be rotating the executive team on a daily basis as well. The health of our employees takes precedence over everything else.

I also have tremendous respect for all our partners, both clients and vendors, who are dealing many of the same issues that we are. As everyone attempts to navigate their way through this global crisis, Spectacular Solar management understands that our partners are operating shorthanded and the struggle is very real. It is our sincerest hope that everyone associated with Spectacular Solar, as well as every citizen around the globe, will make it through this crisis with their health intact.

It is no secret that the small businesses in the United States are taking a huge hit right now. They are the backbone of this great country and I felt compelled to do something to help. While the government is doing its best to offer financial assistance to small businesses, my team has come up with a plan to help the small business community as well.

Without any money coming out of pocket, businesses that contract with us to install a solar system can choose to receive a lump sum payment, up to $100,000 depending on the size of the system, instead taking the SRECs (Solar Renewable Energy Certificates) that are issued to our clients as a result of installing solar and allow these business owners to sell certificates for energy to their respective utility.

I believe that there are a significant number of cash-strapped businesses that will be able to advantage of this offer and we look forward to working with them so that at the very least, we can be a partial solution to many of the problems are being faced by small business owners now and during these next few months.

Again, my thoughts and prayers are with you and your families.

Sincerely,

Doug Heck, CEO

For more information: please visit http://www.spectacularsolar.com and please follow us on Twitter: @SPECTACULARSOL1

Investor Relations/Media Contact: Gregg Boehmer: laynemichaelpr@gmail.com

Wyndham Hotel Project Video:https://youtu.be/BPLKjgdFaOw

About Spectacular Solar, Inc.: Spectacular Solar is a diversified company involved in solar system installations, investment fund management, and roofing contracting through its subsidiaries. SPSO designs and installs state-of-the-art solar conversions for home and business owners. Star Power Services is a bonded and licensed roofing contracting company with expertise in new roof installation, repairs, and maintenance. The Solar Energy Investors Fund contributes to the ongoing insurance expenses directly associated with installation of solar systems. In return, the fund receives a share of tax benefits and ongoing revenue generated from electricity sales.

