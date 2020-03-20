Management team plans to discuss 2019 results and provide outlook for 2020

Company is prepared to navigate COVID-19 crisis and expects COVID-19's impact on online dating to be lower than that of the economy at large

Spark Networks (NYSE: LOV), the global leader in premium and community-based dating, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second half 2019 and full year 2019 before the financial markets open on April 29, 2020. Spark Networks will hold an earnings conference call at 8:00AM Eastern Time on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Management plans to discuss the 2019 results as well as provide its outlook for 2020.

While the COVID-19 pandemic and government restrictions are disrupting offline activities and many industries across the economy, the Company believes the online dating industry will be less impacted. The Company continues to engage its audience and is prepared to operate in a COVID-19 environment. We look forward to providing context around the Company's 2019 financial results and 2020 outlook on April 29, 2020.

Call Title: Spark Networks SE Second Half and Full Year 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Toll-Free (United States): 1-877-705-6003

Toll-Free (Germany): 0-800-182-0040

International: 1-201-493-6725

In addition, the Company will host a webcast of the call which will be accessible in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investor.spark.net/investor-relations/home.

A replay will begin approximately three hours after completion of the call and run until May 13, 2020.

Replay

Toll-Free (United States): 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Passcode: 13700746

ABOUT SPARK NETWORKS SE

Spark Networks SE is America's second largest dating company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange American under the ticker symbol "LOV", with headquarters in Berlin, Germany, and offices in New York, Utah and California. The Company's widening portfolio of premium and freemium dating apps includes Zoosk, EliteSingles, Jdate, Christian Mingle, eDarling, JSwipe and SilverSingles, among others. Spark Networks SE in its current form is the result of the merger between Affinitas GmbH and Spark Networks, Inc. in 2017 and the addition of Zoosk, Inc. in 2019. Spark Networks SE has around one million monthly paying subscribers globally.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, statements involving known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause Spark Networks' performance or achievements to be materially different from those of any expected future results, performance, or achievements. Any statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be considered to be forward-looking statements. Written words, such as "believes," "hopes," "intends," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "plans," "anticipates," and variations thereof, or the use of future tense, identify forward-looking statements. By their nature, forward-looking statements and forecasts involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the near future. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potential impact of COVID-19 on Sparks Networks' business and the online dating industry. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ include, among others, (i) risks related to the duration and severity of COVID-19 and its impact on Spark Networks' business, the effects of shelter-in-place orders on Spark Networks' business and the online dating industry, and the impact of COVID-19 on the U.S. and global economies and financial markets, all of which could significantly harm Spark Networks' results of operations and financial condition; and (ii) those risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Spark Networks' Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 and in other sections of Spark Networks' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and in Spark Networks' other current and periodic reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on information available to Spark Networks as of the date hereof, and Spark Networks assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.

