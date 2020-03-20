ParcelPal Technology Inc.: ParcelPal Announces Rich Wheeless As Its Chief Financial Officer And Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2020 / ParcelPal Technology Inc. ("ParcelPal" or the "Company"), (PKG:CSE)(FSE:PT0)(OTCPINK:PTNYF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Rich Wheeless as its Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Wheeless has also been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board"). Mr. Wheeless has over 15 years of financial leadership and corporate management experience working across various industry sectors and in both public and private enterprise. He holds a Master of Business Administration with honors from Otterbein University and a Bachelor of Science in Finance from Miami University.

Mr. Wheeless has been an active investor, advisor, and/or board member for numerous privately-held companies. Most recently, he was the CFO of publicly traded company Taal Distributed Information Technologies Inc. (previously Squire Mining Ltd.). Prior to that, he was the Chief Financial Officer for the security software company Rivetz, Inc. Previous to that, he was the CFO of LaunchKey, Inc. and the CFO of Pilus Energy, which were both acquired by publicly traded companies.

Previously, he was Director of Finance and Assistant Treasurer of Xtek, Inc. (one of the United States' fastest growing privately owned manufacturers of customer engineered steel replacement parts). He has also held managerial posts at Johnson and Johnson, as well as Cardinal Health, both Fortune 30 companies. Mr. Wheeless originally started his career in the private equity division at Citigroup, another Fortune 30 company. He has extensive experience in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, credit, treasury, corporate finance, financial reporting, and operations.

Mr. Wheeless replaces Devon Brown, the current CFO and a director of ParcelPal, who has resigned effective today. The Company wants to thank Devon for his dedication and hard work. Devon will still advise the company time to time and help with the full transition.

"I am very excited to be joining the Company at this critical stage of growth," commented incoming CFO Rich Wheeless. "We are continuing to expand into numerous markets and are poised to become a dominant force in the industry."

CEO and President Kelly Abbott Stated, "The entire team is extremely excited to have Rich on board. He has extensive experience in technology and finance and will play a key role in ParcelPal as we expand and grow." Abbott Continued, "I would like to thank Devon for his time at ParcelPal, the Company would not be where it is today without his efforts. I wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

About ParcelPal Technology Inc.

ParcelPal is a leader in the growing technology and logistics industry. ParcelPal seamlessly connects consumers to businesses, where they have access to the goods they love, anytime, anywhere. Customers can shop at partner businesses and through the ParcelPal technology receive their purchased goods within an hour or the same day. The Company offers on-demand delivery of merchandise from leading retailers, restaurants, medical marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores in Vancouver, Calgary, Saskatoon and soon in major cities Canada-wide.

ParcelPal Website: www.parcelpal.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") or any other securities regulatory authority has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release that has been prepared by management.

CSE - Symbol: PKG

FSE - Symbol: PT0

OTC - Symbol: PTNYF

Contact: re:Investor Inquiries -info@parcelpal.com

Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward looking statements relating to the Proposed Transaction, and the future potential of ParcelPal. Forward looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "intends", "anticipates", "expects", "plans" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release are forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, the risk that the Proposed Transaction will not be completed due to, among other things, failure to execute definitive documentation, failure to complete satisfactory due diligence, failure to receive the approval of the CSE and the risk that ParcelPal will not be successful due to, among other things, general risks relating to the mobile application industry, failure of ParcelPal to gain market acceptance and potential challenges to the intellectual property utilized in ParcelPal. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

The Company cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will materialize, and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will only update or revise publicly any of the included forward looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities laws.

SOURCE: ParcelPal Technology Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/581737/ParcelPal-Announces-Rich-Wheeless-As-Its-Chief-Financial-Officer-And-Director