Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Route1 Inc. (OTCQB: ROIUF)("the Company"), an advanced North American technology company that empowers their clients with data-centric solutions necessary to drive greater profitability, improve operational efficiency and gain sustainable competitive advantages, while always emphasizing a strong cybersecurity and information assurance posture. The CEO of the Company, Tony Busseri, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by commenting on the Company's impressive revenue and gross profit during the fourth quarter, and asked about the diversity and driving factors behind the numbers. "I strongly believe it was another very good quarter for us related to revenue and gross profit," said Busseri. "The cash flow generation power of the business continues to be very strong, and I think that's the key financial message of what we delivered in the fourth quarter," he continued.

Jolly then asked about the Company's third acquisition, Mobile-Tek, which will be finalized on April 3rd. "They're based out of Cincinnati, Ohio, explained Busseri. "It's going to add the type of talent we're looking for such that we can grow our business in the Northern Midwest," said Busseri. "They bring a number of public safety accounts in Ohio, Michigan, Kentucky, and surrounding states, and that fits extremely well with us."

The conversation then turned to COVID-19. "What can you tell us about the role MobiKEY is playing to assist our country in working from home during this time?", asked Jolly. "It's been a very busy couple of weeks for us here at Route1," said Busseri. "MobiKEY, our flagship data security technology, has been in very high demand and it's been playing a significant role in helping our federal government, and a number of businesses like healthcare, banking, and etc., address their teleworking requirements," said Busseri, adding that the demand for enterprises to address remote working requirements has allowed the Company to highlight their advanced and efficient data security technology.

"Over the course of the last nine years as we've been selling MobiKEY, one of the items we talk about is an enterprise's need for continuity of operations in a crisis. You need to be ready for that event, whether it's a virus or a war, that makes it very difficult to get into the office but you still need your digital resources," said Busseri. "As we move forward here, we continue to expect to play a real role in helping corporate America and the government on all levels address their teleworking needs in a way that also does not compromise network or data security."

Jolly then noted that the Company's year-end audit results will be released April 21st, and asked if shareholders can expect updates prior to this date. Busseri shared that the Company will release an update on MobiKEY sales early next week. "We want to stay close to our shareholders and let people know how our business is evolving during this crisis," said Busseri.

To close the interview, Busseri elaborated on the Company's diversified business model. "As we get back to some sense of normality, I expect our business model's outcomes to flourish," said Busseri. "Good times or bad times, we're here to deliver on the things our stakeholders need and want us to."

