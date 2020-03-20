A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest social media sentiment analysis engagement.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200320005300/en/

Understanding customer sentiments and perceptions about your brand is a gateway to re-designing your marketing strategy and customer experience. In spite of digitalization, many of the businesses are still accustomed to conventional approaches to map consumer sentiments. These conventional methods include the use of surveys and focus groups. However, as the customer feedbacks are increasing across all the platforms, these conventional data-collection methods might fail. Moreover, there are certain limitations in surveys that will affect the quality of data collection. Such limitations can be easily addressed by using social media sentiment analysis which begins with the detailed analysis of social media data scattered across social media channels.

With an increase in technical capabilities of social media platforms, social media sentiment analysis is becoming a must-have requirement for organizations across the globe.Request a FREE proposal to understand the scope of social media sentiment analysis for your business.

Engagement Overview

The client- a US-based multinational conglomerate that manufactures electronic devices was looking at leveraging social media sentiment analysis to transform its online social media data into real-time, actionable insights. The client needed a scalable solution to capture insights from different product categories and further use it to develop more products in the future. The client was also looking forward to a solution which could pave the way to monitor conversations and customer reviews. Experts at Quantzig found the finest way to process the available data at a scale which helped the client to develop new products and devise a marketing strategy which helped them to stay ahead of their competitors.

Contact us to know how sentiment analysis of social media datacan help electronics device manufacturing companies to drive profitable outcomes.

"By leveraging social media sentiment analysis, business leaders can determine the brand passion index and net sentiment score of individual customers and use it to understand their customer's brand perception by comparing it with competitor scores," says a web and social media analytics expert from Quantzig.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

To help this client to monitor their brand's social media performance, our social media sentiment analysis experts conducted a thorough audit of the client's social media profiles. This audit helped them to identify and categorize the tone of social media conversations. The insights revealed by Quantzig's experts also helped the client to increase the lifetime value of its customer. Social media sentiment analysis not only helped the client to understand the perception of their brand among the customers but also aided in developing a marketing strategy.

Request a free demo to gain comprehensive insights into our web and social media analytics capabilities.

Quantzig's social media sentiment analysis solutions helped the client to:

Optimize marketing strategies to meet customer needs

Identify key problem areas and build new product roadmaps

Quantzig's social media sentiment analysis solutions can be customized to help you tackle the growing challenges. Request for more information to figure out what we can do for your business.

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and, web and social media analytics visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200320005300/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us