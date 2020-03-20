Rising Geriatric Population and Their Dependency on Such Product to Drive Sales of Medical Lifting Slings Market to US$1,350 Mn by 2027-End, Finds TMR

Rise in the development of high-end medical lifting slings used for several different functions such as toileting, bathing, seating, and standing among others are projected to help the development of the global market

With increasing R&D in the market to create new age and innovative products is also helping in pushing market growth

ALBANY, New York, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has now published a new research report that talks about the working dynamics of the global medical lifting slings market. The research report tried highlight the important growth factors, inhibiting factors, key segments, current geographical outlook, and the overall state of the vendor landscape of the global medical lifting slings market.

As per the findings of the research report, the global medical lifting slings market was valued around US$520.0 Mn in 2018. The market is expected to showcase a highly promising CAGR of 9.6% over the course of the provided forecast period of 2019 to 2027. With this rate of growth, the global market for medical lifting slings is expected to reach a new and higher valuation worth US$1,350 Mn by the fall of 2027.

Global Medical Lifting Slings Market - Key Takeaways

Based on product, the segment of seating lifting slings has been the dominant one with respects to value, in the global medical lifting slings market.

The segment of bariatric slings is projected to showcase a promising rate of growth in the coming years of the forecast period.

Depending on usage, the segment of reusable slings accounted for a majority of the share of the global medical lifting slings market due to their greater availability and flexible services.

In terms of shape, the global medical lifting slings market is expected to be dominated by U shape slings because of their ease of use and convenience.

The segment of hospitals accounted for a larger share in the global market in 2018, then followed by the segment of nursing homes.

On the other hand, the segment of home healthcare is expected to grow with a notable CAGR in the coming years of the forecast period.

Global Medical Lifting Slings Market - Prominent Driving Factors

One of the biggest driving factors for the development of the global medical lifting slings market is the rising geriatric population across the world that need these products to carry out their day to day routine.

These older people often feel difficulty in moving, walking, and at times some chronic ailments will affect their mobility. Naturally, such situations increase their dependency on medical lifting slings and have a positive impact on the overall development of the global market.

Another key factor for the growth of the global market is rising prevalence of obesity.

People suffering from lifelong ailments and disorders are also demanding high quality medical lifting slings, which as a result helping to drive the market development.

Global Medical Lifting Slings Market - Geographical Outlook

In terms of regional segmentation, the global medical lifting slings market is currently dominated by the Europe region.

region. The growth of the region is mainly attributed to the favorable reimbursement policies initiated by the governments along with sound technological advancements and increasing awareness and adoption of these medical slings.

North America is the next big market for these medical lifting slings whereas the regional segment of Asia Pacific is expected to showcase a highly promising rate of growth in coming years of the forecast period.

Analyze Medical Lifting Slings Market growth in 30+ countries including US, Canada, Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Russia, Poland, Benelux, Nordic, China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

Global Medical Lifting Slings Market - Key Players

Some of the prominent brands in the global medical lifting slings market are Invacare Corporation, Medical Depot, Inc. dba DeVilbiss Healthcare, Medline Industries, Inc., Bestcare, LLC, DJO Global, Arjo, Prism Medical, Handicare, Vancare, Osprey Sling Company, NAUSICAA MEDICAL, and HoverTech International among others.

Market Segmentation is as follows

By Product

Bariatric Slings

Seating Slings

Stand up Slings

Universal Slings

Hammock Slings

Transfer Slings

Toileting Slings

By Usage

Reusable

Disposable

By Shape

U Shape Slings

Full Body Slings

By End use

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Nursing Homes

Assisted Living Facility

