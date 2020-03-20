The "European Defibrillators Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

European defibrillators market is expected to grow significantly owing to the Sudden Cardiac Death (SCD) and is responsible for about 20% of total mortalities in Europe.

Sudden cardiac death claims for more than 350,000 lives per year in Europe. This disease is the predominant risk of death for patients with heart failure. The disease is deadly within minutes if left untreated and its survival rate is just 5%-20%. It is considered as a significant economic burden on a societal basis.

Additionally, it is estimated to cost between $860,000 and $1.6 million per case. Moreover, the risk increases for patients suffering from a myocardial infarction. Such high prevalence and mortalities due to cardiac arrest are considered as the most important factors in the defibrillator's market growth

European network has been created in the region to find sudden cardiac arrest causes and compare treatments. This network, formerly known as the European Sudden Cardiac Arrest network (ESCAPE-NET), is backed by the ERC and European Heart Rhythm Association (EHRA), a registered branch of the European Society of Cardiology (ESC). Additionally, it is being funded by a European Union Horizon 2020 grant.

16 scientific teams in ESCAPE-NET across Europe are pooling their expertise and patient populations for creating a database of SCA suffering by the community's population and it is sufficiently large to study causes, treatments, and prevention strategies. This database includes more than 80,000 SCA patients with around 20,000 DNA samples.

Further, several European policies and regulations are meant to safeguard patients and ensure the safety and security of the citizens and keenly observe medical devices and services. Stringent regulations and policies enable to avoid entry of drugs and devices that might be a risk to patients on using medical devices and services, which contributes to the significant growth of the defibrillator market.

This report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the European Defibrillators market.

Includes a detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the European Defibrillators market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the European Defibrillators market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered

1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography

2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules Regulations

3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Overview

3.3.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.4. Recent Developments

4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities

5. Market Segmentation

5.1. European Defibrillators Market by Type

5.1.1. Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators

5.1.2. External Cardioverter Defibrillators

5.2. European Defibrillators Market by End-Users

5.2.1. Hospitals

5.2.2. Ambulatory Services and Others

6. Regional Analysis

6.1. Germany

6.2. UK

6.3. France

6.4. Italy

6.5. Spain

6.6. Rest of Europe

7. Company Profiles

7.1. Abbott Laboratories Inc.

7.2. Biotronik SE Co. KG

7.3. Cintas Corp.

7.4. Defibtech LLC

7.5. General Electric Co.

7.6. Koninklijke Philips N.V.

7.7. LivaNova PLC

7.8. Medtronic PLC

7.9. Mindray Medical International Co. Ltd.

7.10. Nihon Kohden Corp.

7.11. Stryker Corp.

