The "United Kingdom Travel Insurance: Distribution Marketing in 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Competition is high within the travel insurance market, with the share held by the top five providers declining from 30.1% in 2018 to 28.6% in 2019. The tendency to purchase via online methods is high among respondents, demonstrating the need for all providers to offer a smart, digital solution. The banking and broker channels saw a marginal dip in 2019 after a positive shift in 2018.
United Kingdom Travel Insurance: Distribution Marketing in 2019 examines consumer purchasing behaviors and how consumer preferences are changing over time. It explores what is most influential to customers when purchasing a policy and also reveals the most popular providers in the market. New trends and innovations are highlighted, as well as the key factors that will influence the travel market over the next few years.
Key Highlights
- 83.4% of consumers purchased travel insurance in the last 12 months prior to traveling.
- 1 in 5 consumers undertook no pre-purchase activity in 2019.
- 60% of consumers purchased a single trip travel insurance policy.
Reasons to Buy
- Understand consumer purchasing decisions and how these will influence the market over the next few years.
- Improve customer engagement by recognizing what is most important to them and how insurers can adapt their products and services to meet their needs.
- Discover which providers lead the way in the travel insurance space, and how providers are revolutionizing the market through new innovations.
- Adapt your distribution strategy to ensure it still meets customer purchasing behaviors.
Key Topics Covered
- Executive Summary
- The Purchasing Journey
- Provider Engagement
- Channel View
- Marketing Expenditure
- Future Market
Companies Mentioned
- Admiral
- Age UK
- Allianz
- American Express
- Asda
- Avanti
- Aviva
- AXA
- Bank of Scotland
- Barclays
- Columbus
- Compare the Market
- Confused.com
- CoverForYou
- Coverwise
- Debenhams
- Direct Line
- Direct Travel Insurance
- Easyjet
- Go Travel Insurance
- GoCompare
- Goodtogoinsurance.com
- Halifax
- Holidaysafe
- HSBC
- InsureandGo
- John Lewis
- Lloyds Bank
- M&S Bank
- MoneySuperMarket
- Nationwide
- Natwest
- Post Office
- Royal Bank of Scotland
- Saga
- Sainsbury's
- Santander
- Staysure
- Tesco Bank
- Thomas Cook
- TopDog
- Virgin Money
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bggwhv
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200320005342/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900