Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Kurssprung trotz Corona! Erster Mushroom Produzent mit GMP Zertifizierung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14XB9 ISIN: NL0011375019 Ticker-Symbol: SNH 
Tradegate
20.03.20
16:26 Uhr
0,047 Euro
-0,003
-6,56 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
1-Jahres-Chart
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,046
0,047
16:28
0,047
0,047
16:28
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
STEINHOFF
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV0,047-6,56 %