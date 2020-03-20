Sarson Funds: As Markets Fall, Financial Advisors Seek Cryptocurrency Regulatory Clarity Amid Crypto-Lobby Infighting

Financial advisors support the Crypto-Currency Act of 2020, as stonewalling from cryptocurrency advocacy groups threatens to derail digital asset oversight legislation.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2020 / Days before coronavirus sparked a financial market meltdown, a piece of legislation introduced to the Congress last week offered a start at providing Americans with a chance to more clearly and safely consider a new alternative form of investing - cryptocurrencies. Sarson Funds, a cryptocurrency investment and education firm, lauded the bill's efforts, as in recent days cryptocurrencies have risen sharply following their mutual sell-off alongside Wall Street.

Click here to view the full interactive multimedia news release.

Key Takeaways

As crypto markets brace financial storm, financial advisors voice support for the Crypto-Currency Act of 2020.

Lack of bill support from DC-based crypto advocacy group with ties to cryptocurrency media outlet seen as a setback for digital asset investors.

Sarson Funds: The blockchain wars have started and China is winning.

About Sarson Funds, LLC

Sarson Funds is an independent provider of cryptocurrency investment vehicles and digital asset market intelligence. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana with offices in Boston, Massachusetts, the funds' flagship products include a strategy driven Large Cap quantitative portfolio and an actively traded Small Cap cryptocurrency portfolio. For more information on Sarson Funds, please visit http://www.sarsonfunds.com.

Contact:

Lindsey Trostle

lindsey@sarsonfunds.com

+1(317) 663-8084

Communications & Client Services Manager

SOURCE: Sarson Funds

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/581771/As-Markets-Fall-Financial-Advisors-Seek-Cryptocurrency-Regulatory-Clarity-Amid-Crypto-Lobby-Infighting