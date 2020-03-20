Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Kurssprung trotz Corona! Erster Mushroom Produzent mit GMP Zertifizierung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
20.03.2020 | 15:08
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sarson Funds: As Markets Fall, Financial Advisors Seek Cryptocurrency Regulatory Clarity Amid Crypto-Lobby Infighting

Financial advisors support the Crypto-Currency Act of 2020, as stonewalling from cryptocurrency advocacy groups threatens to derail digital asset oversight legislation.

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2020 / Days before coronavirus sparked a financial market meltdown, a piece of legislation introduced to the Congress last week offered a start at providing Americans with a chance to more clearly and safely consider a new alternative form of investing - cryptocurrencies. Sarson Funds, a cryptocurrency investment and education firm, lauded the bill's efforts, as in recent days cryptocurrencies have risen sharply following their mutual sell-off alongside Wall Street.

Click here to view the full interactive multimedia news release.

Key Takeaways

  • As crypto markets brace financial storm, financial advisors voice support for the Crypto-Currency Act of 2020.
  • Lack of bill support from DC-based crypto advocacy group with ties to cryptocurrency media outlet seen as a setback for digital asset investors.
  • Sarson Funds: The blockchain wars have started and China is winning.

About Sarson Funds, LLC

Sarson Funds is an independent provider of cryptocurrency investment vehicles and digital asset market intelligence. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana with offices in Boston, Massachusetts, the funds' flagship products include a strategy driven Large Cap quantitative portfolio and an actively traded Small Cap cryptocurrency portfolio. For more information on Sarson Funds, please visit http://www.sarsonfunds.com.

Contact:

Lindsey Trostle
lindsey@sarsonfunds.com
+1(317) 663-8084
Communications & Client Services Manager

SOURCE: Sarson Funds



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/581771/As-Markets-Fall-Financial-Advisors-Seek-Cryptocurrency-Regulatory-Clarity-Amid-Crypto-Lobby-Infighting

© 2020 ACCESSWIRE