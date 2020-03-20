VP of HR: Why Employers Need to Recruit and Hire Talented Top Performers Now

PALO ALTO, CA and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2020 / Employers and companies are running scared amid the turmoil being caused by the Coronavirus / COVID-19 crisis. There are some savvy corporate recruiters and hiring managers seeing this as a time to be proactive in seeking out top talent and top performers from competitors in their industries, rather than be in retreat mode.

One such savvy employer of 56,000+ talented workers globally is Tesla, with its fearless leader at the helm.

"My best guess, for what it is worth, based on the latest Center for Disease Control (CDC) data, is that confirmed COVID-19 (this specific form of the common cold) cases will not exceed 0.1% of the US population. Moreover, I do not think, when we look back on 2020, that the causes of death or serious injury will have changed much from 2017 CDC statistics. My frank opinion remains that the harm from the coronavirus panic far exceeds that of the virus itself," said Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Tesla, Inc. (TSLA).

Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Telsa, Inc. (TSLA), is currently ranked #23 on the Forbes 400 List with an estimated $26.5B personal net worth. Tesla's company market cap is currently $82B.

"Fear is the mind-killer," tweeted Musk (@elonmusk) earlier this week on Twitter, which so far has amassed over 112,000+ retweets and 482,000+ likes.

How are top companies engaging with top talent no longer sitting at their desks at their company offices?

Competitors across every industry may decide to prioritize bottom-line profits over their employees, regardless of their current economic situation. Some companies may end up laying off people of tremendous value that would be an ideal fit for other organizations. Companies that were desperate to hire and fill open positions within the last few weeks, will be desperate to hire again, once the spread of the coronavirus is stabilized, and panic has subsided.

"This is an opportunity to gain the best of the best talented people for your company. Your competitor's top performers are transitioning to work from home during this crisis. Being able to call a candidate or prospect directly on their cell / mobile phone is more important than ever. This is a key reason to start looking for and engaging with top performers now," said Ben Argeband, Founder of Swordfish AI, a leading data provider of candidate and prospect personal / business cell phone and mobile phone numbers for any Industry.

Swordfish AI works on most popular social media profiles around the web through a free Google Chrome extension that integrates when visiting Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, GitHub, Meetup, Stack Overflow, Dribble, Xing, Bing, Gmail or Google. Finding cell phone numbers can also be easily accessed directly through the Swordfish.ai website without the need for a Chrome plugin.

"Our data is 98% accurate and includes cell phone #'s, email addresses, social media profiles and other direct contact information. Swordfish is used extensively by Sourcing, Recruiting, Talent Acquisition, Human Resources (HR) professionals, as well as Sales and Marketing Account Executives, to reach passive candidates, sales prospects and key decision makers directly via personal email, cell phone call or text," added Drew Clark, Vice President at Swordfish AI.

The Amazon blog, dayone, headlined an article this week titled: Amazon Ramps Hiring, Opening 100,000 New Roles to Support People Relying on Amazon's Service in This Stressful Time. This, in reference to the urgent demand for new job creation and investment in hiring more employees, despite the coronavirus crisis.

"We are opening 100,000 new full and part-time positions across the U.S. in our fulfillment centers and delivery network to meet the surge in demand from people relying on Amazon's service during this stressful time, particularly those most vulnerable to being out in public," said Dave Clark, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Operations of Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN).

Amazon has an estimated 798,000+ employees with a current market cap of $963B.

Many people are being left with no choice and must work from home. Or even worse, laid off completely with stress and worry about if they will even have a job to come back to. One thing is for certain. They are all at home right now and available to reach out to and interview.

These employees, workers and job seekers are re-thinking everything, including the company they work for, and their career path. They have the time to talk, and when this temporary coronavirus hysteria clears, they will want a new beginning.

Being proactive, and finding and engaging with top talent now, these individuals will be your top performers and loyal to your company for years to come, because you chose to step up during this unprecedented time of need in their lives.

It's as simple as picking up the phone and calling them.

