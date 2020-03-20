A global data analytics and advisory firm, Quantzig, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of their latest success story of how big data analytics services helped an oil and gas firm to improve exploration and drilling efforts. For leading organizations in the oil and gas industry, big data analytics services play a pivotal role in assessing large amounts of machine-generated data.

Engagement Overview

Like all other companies in the oil and gas industry, a leading oil and gas firm was facing an unpleasant problem in improving their exploration and drilling efforts. The client also wanted to target potential market segments and understand the demand-supply gap. The main objective of the engagement was to find new resources and reduce environmental impact. The oil and gas industry client further wanted to understand the prevailing technologies and devise effective strategies to drive better business outcomes.

"Our advanced big data analytics services for the oil and gas industry can help businesses to devise effective strategies to target potential markets and reduce the risks associated with oil exploration and drilling activities," says a big data analytics expert from Quantzig.

Solution Offered and Value Delivered

Leveraging oil and gas analytics insights, the oil and gas industry client was able to effectively streamline transport and distribution operations. The engagement with Quantzig helped the client to leverage the use of big data in oil and gas to determine demand, allocate resources, and to improve overall performance.

Quantzig's big data analytics solutions helped the client to:

Improve overall productivity by 8%

Decrease environmental hazards

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

