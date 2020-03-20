Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its recent article that examines the role of location analytics in retail

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

1. How companies can use location data to personalize shopping experience

2. Combining location data analytics with enterprise data to making crucial decisions

Location data analytics can be defined as the aptitude to gain valuable insights from location data. Most of the time the geographical location data which is extracted from user data remains unused. The geographical location data of the users can include a city, country, or a specific location. When companies in the retail industry place this retail store analytics data within the context of big data dashboards and data science models, it allows retail companies to discover new trends and insights.

According to Quantzig's location data analytics experts, "By connecting shoppers' behaviors with merchandising, store operations, marketing, and space planning data sources, a fresh mound of data about a retailer's in-store environment can be analyzed."

Benefits of Using Location Data in Retail

1: Analyze store performance

2: Personalize the shopping experience

3: Combine various datasets to align operation across distribution centres

Increasing the level of customization is the key to improve customer experience and stand out from the competition to maximize business outcomes. With the help of location data analytics, companies can determine the traits of customers in a particular location. In today's customer-centric retail sector, having a proper understanding of your customer's persona helps in paving the way to a successful retail business. Customer experience analytics has already caught the attention of almost every successful retail business.

