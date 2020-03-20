Today, on March 20, 2020, Waxy International AB (publ) published its interim report for the fourth quarter of 2019 with information on the company's financial situation. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm Fixed Income Instruments state that an issuer's instruments can be given observation status if there is a substantial uncertainty in respect of the Issuer's financial position. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has decided that the bond loan issued by Waxy International AB (publ) (WAXY 001, ISIN code SE0011973486, trading code WAXY_001) shall be given observation status. For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 60 00. Nasdaq Stockholm AB