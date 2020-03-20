Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Kurssprung trotz Corona! Erster Mushroom Produzent mit GMP Zertifizierung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CFH ISIN: FR0010397232 Ticker-Symbol: NYZ 
Tradegate
20.03.20
16:20 Uhr
1,286 Euro
+0,138
+12,02 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVACYT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVACYT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,286
1,316
16:56
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NOVACYT
NOVACYT SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NOVACYT SA1,286+12,02 %