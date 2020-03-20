Hanover, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - March 20, 2020) - Rockland Trust today announced support for its customers and communities facing financial hardship due to the economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19), as well as provided an update on colleague and employee considerations.





Rockland Trust logo



To view an enhanced version of this logo, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7010/53648_94d8635c94c209e4_001full.jpg





"We recognize the challenges that COVID-19 has created for our customers, communities, and colleagues and we remain fully committed to helping those we serve during this time of need," said Christopher Oddleifson, CEO of Rockland Trust. "We want everyone to know that relationships remain our top priority, and we are exploring every avenue to reduce the burdens and anxieties as this crisis continues to unfold."

As the public health concern surrounding COVID-19 grows, Rockland Trust wanted to provide an update on its relief efforts:

For Its Personal Customers

Increased daily debit card spending and ATM withdrawal limits

Increased mobile deposit limits

Waived penalties for early CD withdrawals

Waived late charges for consumer loan payments

Options for payment deferrals on mortgages and home equity loans and lines of credit, based on need

A 90-day foreclosure moratorium on residential loans

For Its Business Customers

Flexibility for higher limits related to remote deposit

Options for payment relief on commercial and small business loans, based on need

Assistance with access to any government-sponsored support, including any state or federal lending assistance programs

For Its Communities

In addition to already planned support to the communities it serves, Rockland Trust and its affiliated Foundations will donate an additional $500,000 to support those affected by COVID-19.

For Its Colleagues

Rockland Trust continues to take all necessary steps to keep its employees safe so that they can continue to deliver exceptional service for its customers. Actions taken include, but are not limited to:

Increasing employee education over appropriate hygiene and proper measures to take if feeling ill, all in accordance with the latest CDC guidance

Monitoring potential outbreaks within the communities it serves

Significantly reducing colleague exposure by practicing social distancing in the workplace

Limiting meetings to phone calls and teleconference as much as possible

Allowing significant work-from-home capabilities

Increasing cleaning frequency across the branch and office network

Rockland Trust urges all customers to access additional information as it pertains to branch access, remote banking options, and other important information related to its COVID-19 response by visiting its website at RocklandTrust.com.

For over a century, Rockland Trust has been part of the communities where they live and work. It will continue its service as it works to keep its customers, staff, and communities safe in this challenging environment.

About Rockland Trust

Rockland Trust is a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. Named in 2019 to The Boston Globe's "Top Places to Work" list for the 11th consecutive year, Rockland Trust offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services. Rockland Trust serves businesses and individuals through approximately 100 retail branches, commercial and residential lending centers, and investment management offices in eastern Massachusetts, including Greater Boston, the South Shore, the Cape and Islands, as well as in Worcester County and Rhode Island. Rockland Trust also offers a full suite of mobile, online, and telephone banking services. Rockland Trust is an FDIC member and an Equal Housing Lender. To find out why Rockland Trust is the bank "Where Each Relationship Matters", please visit RocklandTrust.com.

Media Contact:

Emily McDonald

Phone: 508.272.6286

Email: emily.mcdonald@rocklandtrust.com

Related Images

image1.jpg

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53648