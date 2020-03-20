Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 20.03.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 623 internationalen Medien
Kurssprung trotz Corona! Erster Mushroom Produzent mit GMP Zertifizierung!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
20.03.2020 | 17:04
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Appointment of Senior Independent Director

BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Appointment of Senior Independent Director

PR Newswire

London, March 20

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)

Appointment of Senior Independent Director

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11(3), the Board of the Company today announces that Ms Alice Ryder, a non-executive Director, has been appointed as Senior Independent Director of the Company with immediate effect.

20 March 2020

Enquiries

BlackRock: C Driscoll - 020 7743 2427

© 2020 PR Newswire