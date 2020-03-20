BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Appointment of Senior Independent Director

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (the 'Company')

(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)



Appointment of Senior Independent Director

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11(3), the Board of the Company today announces that Ms Alice Ryder, a non-executive Director, has been appointed as Senior Independent Director of the Company with immediate effect.

20 March 2020

Enquiries

BlackRock: C Driscoll - 020 7743 2427