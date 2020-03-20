BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Appointment of Senior Independent Director
London, March 20
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC (the 'Company')
(LEI: 549300WWOCXSC241W468)
Appointment of Senior Independent Director
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.11(3), the Board of the Company today announces that Ms Alice Ryder, a non-executive Director, has been appointed as Senior Independent Director of the Company with immediate effect.
20 March 2020
