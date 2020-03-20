The Renewable Energy Project Development Office has prequalified 49 developers for the tender. Four large-scale solar projects will be built via the procurement exercise.Saudi Arabia's Renewable Energy Project Development Office (REPDO) has published a list of the prequalified bidders for the 1.2 GW solar tender it launched in late January. The list features 49 bidders, including some of the most prominent players in the global solar industry. France's EDF and Total Solar will participate, as will Spain's Solarpack, Acciona and TSK. Germany's ib vogt is also on the list, as is China's Jinko ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...