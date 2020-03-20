Helpshift now partnering with communities to aid in the COVID-19 response

Digital customer service technology company will offer its solutions at no cost to organizations on the front lines

SAN FRANCISCO, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With communities around the world bracing for the full impact of the developing COVID-19 pandemic, Helpshift announced today that the company will offer its technology at no cost to community, government, and healthcare organizations on the front lines of the COVID-19 response.

Organizations that are tasked with coordinating a response to COVID-19 are facing an overwhelming influx of queries. These queries are anticipated to increase in the coming weeks, as citizens demand fast and accurate information. Helpshift's digital-first technology can assist in rapidly scaling contact centers to provide virtual assistance to communities - particularly as the World Health Organization (WHO) continues to recommend social distancing.

Implementing digital tools can also allow call center agents to work remotely and to ensure appropriate preventative measures are taken for their own health and safety. Helpshift is committed to doing its part through this crisis and recognizes that the tools the company has developed could aid in the response and an accelerated relief effort.

Helpshift's technology is easy to deploy and features an asynchronous messaging model that works in concert with automation to conveniently and efficiently connect customers to the critical information and care they need. These tools work by surfacing relevant information that can enable members of the community to self-resolve their inquiries before being transferred to a contact center agent - freeing up human agents to work on only the most critical cases.

For more information, and to register your interest, visit https://go.helpshift.com/coronavirus

