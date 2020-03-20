VSB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Delay in Special Stockholder Meeting

STATEN ISLAND, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2020 / Because of the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors of VSB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:VSBN) has determined that it is in the best interests of its stockholders to delay the special meeting of stockholders of VSB Bancorp to vote on the merger with Northfield Bancorp, from April 28, 2020 until June 23, 2020.

Statements contained in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward -looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to materially differ from those currently anticipated. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, possible future changes in (i) the local, regional or national economy, (ii) the local, regional, national or international progression of the COVID-19 virus, (iii) market interest rates, (iv) customer preferences, or (v) federal or state laws.

Contact Name:

Ralph M. Branca

President & CEO

(718) 979-1100

