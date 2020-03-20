Regulatory News:

In the light of the Covid-19 health crisis, Orano is taking all necessary measures to protect the health of its employees and to secure its industrial facilities while maintaining activities critical to the supply of its customers.

When presenting its 2019 results, Orano issued an outlook for 2020. Given the immediate and future impact on our markets and operations of this looming global health crisis ahead, the 2020 outlook is suspended. The group will publish this new outlook as soon as it will be able to assess the real impact of the on-going crisis.

In addition, the group has the financial resources and financing options in place to deal with the uncertainty surrounding this crisis.

About Orano

Orano transforms nuclear materials so that they can be used to support the development of society, first and foremost in the field of energy.

The group offers products and services with high added value throughout the entire nuclear fuel cycle, from raw materials to waste treatment. Its activities, from mining to dismantling, as well as in conversion, enrichment, recycling, logistics and engineering, contribute to the production of low-carbon electricity.

Orano and its 16,000 employees bring to bear their expertise and their mastery of cutting-edge technology, as well as their permanent search for innovation and unwavering dedication to safety, to serve their customers in France and abroad.

Orano, giving nuclear energy its full value.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200320005494/en/

Contacts:

Press Office

+33 (0)1 34 96 12 15

press@orano.group

Investor relations

Marc Quesnoy

investors@orano.group