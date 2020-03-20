New Star Investment Trust PLC (NSI) New Star Investment Trust PLC: Half Year Results of the six months ended 31st December 2019 20-March-2020 / 16:53 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. NEW STAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC HALF YEAR RESULTS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31st DECEMBER 2019 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS INVESTMENT OBJECTIVE The Company's objective is to achieve long-term capital growth. 31st December 30th June % 2019 2019 Change PERFORMANCE Net assets (GBP '000) 117,559 113,971 3.1 Net asset value per 165.52p 160.47p 3.1 Ordinary share Mid-market price per 117.00p 111.00p 5.4 Ordinary share Discount of price to 29.31% 30.83% n/a net asset value Six months ended Six months ended 31st December 31st December 2019 2018 Total Return* 4.02% -4.63% n/a IA Mixed Investment 4.41% -6.62% n/a 40-85% Shares (total return) MSCI AC World Index 4.89% -5.47% n/a (total return, sterling adjusted) MSCI UK Index (total 3.03% -10.04% n/a return) Six months ended Six months ended 31st December 31st December 2019 2018 REVENUE Return (GBP'000) 792 607 Return per Ordinary share 1.1p 0.85p Proposed dividend per Ordinary - - share Dividend paid per Ordinary 1.40p 1.00p share TOTAL RETURN Return (GBP'000) 4,582 (5,154) Net assets 3.1% -5.3% Net assets (dividend added 4.0% -4.6% back) * The total return figure for the Group represents the revenue and capital return shown in the consolidated statement of comprehensive income plus dividends paid (the alternative performance measure). INTERIM REPORT CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT PERFORMANCE Your Company generated a positive total return of 4.02% over the six months to 31st December 2019, taking the net asset value (NAV) per ordinary share to 165.52p. By comparison, the Investment Association's Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares Index rose 4.41%. The MSCI AC World Total Return Index rose 4.89% while the MSCI UK Total Return Index rose 3.03%. Over the same period, UK government bonds returned 2.05%. Further information is provided in the investment manager's report. Your Company made a revenue profit for the six months of GBP792,000 (2018: GBP607,000). GEARING AND DIVIDENDS Your Company has no borrowings and ended the period under review with cash representing 14.28% of its NAV. Your Company has small retained revenue reserves and your Directors do not recommend the payment of an interim dividend (2018: nil). Your Company paid a dividend of 1.4p per share (2018: 1.0p) in November 2019 in respect of the previous financial year. DISCOUNT During the period, your Company's shares continued to trade at a significant discount to their NAV. The Board keeps this issue under review. PERFORMANCE FEE In November 2019, your Company announced that the current performance fee arrangement was not appropriate in a low interest rate environment. The current performance fee arrangements ceased from 1 January 2020. A performance fee of GBP622,000 (2018: GBPnil) was payable in respect of the period under review. OUTLOOK Risky assets fell sharply in the early spring of 2020 as the Covid-19 virus spread. Equity markets bore the brunt but corporate bonds and property also registered declines. Central Banks have responded with unprecedented interest rate reductions, increased quantitative easing and measures to stimulate lending. Monetary policy alone, however, is unlikely to be sufficient to address the downturn because the virus impact is a supply-side shock, causing work place closures and supply chain disruption. As a result, governments have moved to alleviate the impact on businesses and families to shield the economy from serious long-term harm. Risky assets are likely to remain weak and volatile until the Covid-19 outbreak moderates. Your Company, however, entered this difficult period with substantial cash holdings. Over the coming weeks, your Company's defensive assets may provide some capital protection. There should also be opportunities for your Company to deploy cash in investments with attractive long-term potential, including in equity markets. NET ASSET VALUE Your Company's unaudited NAV per share at 29th February 2020 was 156.62p. Your Company's unaudited NAV per share at 19th March 2020 was 136.12p. Geoffrey Howard-Spink Chairman 20th March 2020 INVESTMENT MANAGER'S REPORT MARKET REVIEW Global equities rose 4.89% and bonds fell 2.77% in sterling over the six months to 31st December 2019 as central banks maintained policies of monetary easing. Returns in overseas stock markets were stronger but sterling investors were adversely affected as the pound rose against the euro, yen and dollar by 5.60%, 4.99% and 4.09% respectively. The Federal Reserve reduced interest rates by three-quarters of a percentage point to 1.5-1.75%. Jobs data were strong but inflation remained below its 2% target. The European Central Bank increased further its negative interest rate by 10 basis points to -0.5%, said interest rates would not rise until inflation was closer to 2% and resumed asset purchases. The Bank of England left its bank rate unchanged. UK government and sterling corporate bonds rose 2.05% and 3.52% respectively over the period. Gold and gold securities rose 3.07% and 10.92% respectively in sterling as the opportunity cost of holding this nil-yielding asset remained low. The Conservatives won December's UK election, averting a shift to the left. UK stocks rose 3.03% but smaller companies, typically more sensitive to domestic conditions, outperformed, rising 13.28%. Sterling briefly rose above $1.35 but retreated as investors decided the risk of a "no deal" Brexit had not disappeared, with the government legislating that a trade deal had to be agreed during 2020, setting a demanding timetable. UK assets are likely to prove sensitive to news about the talks. Progress in Sino-US trade talks was confirmed when an interim deal was signed in January 2020. Equities in emerging markets and Asia excluding Japan benefited from end-of-year optimism but still lagged, up 3.11% and 2.74% respectively in sterling. Under the deal, China will increase purchases of US goods and improve the protection of intellectual property. In return, December's planned tariff increases were cancelled. The thornier issues of national security and technology are outside the deal's scope and may never be resolved. Protectionism is likely to remain a feature of US trade policy. US equities outperformed, rising 6.56% in sterling, with technology stocks, up 13.57%, leading the way. Steady US jobs data supported consumer spending but business investment and exports were weak. The Sino-US agreement may, however, provide a fillip to exports in the longer term. China's economy expanded 6% year-on-year during the period, the lowest growth rate since 1992. PORTFOLIO REVIEW Your Company's total return over the period under review was 4.56% before performance fees and 4.02% after performance fees. By comparison, the Investment Association's Mixed Investment 40-85% Shares sector, comprising a peer group of multi-asset funds that typically invest 40-85% of their assets in global equities, rose 4.41%. The MSCI AC World Total Return Index rose 4.89% in sterling while the MSCI UK Total Return Index rose 3.03%. Your Company benefited from investments in funds invested in UK smaller companies, gold securities and technology stocks. The high allocation to dollar cash, however, hurt performance as sterling strengthened. The Aberforth Split Level Income investment trust was the portfolio's best performer, rising 26.09%, partly as a result of the leverage provided by its zero-dividend preference shares. The manager takes a value-oriented approach to investing in UK smaller companies. Such companies performed strongly as the Tories' election victory reduced domestic political risk and strengthened the government's hand in its EU trade negotiations. Chelverton UK Equity Income, which also invests in smaller companies, rose 14.67%. Your Company's holding was increased in November. The Aberforth and Chelverton funds have above-average dividend yields and their income is derived from a broad range of sectors in contrast to the income from the FTSE 100 Index, which is dominated by financial and resources stocks. Man GLG UK Income and MI Brompton UK Recovery outperformed, benefitting from gains among small and medium-sized companies. Trojan Income and Schroder Income focus on larger companies but both outperformed, gaining 7.79% and 5.32% respectively. BlackRock Gold & General gained 6.24%, beating the return from physical gold

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 20, 2020 12:53 ET (16:53 GMT)