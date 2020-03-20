Anzeige
WKN: 1020 ISIN: GB0000066554 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABERFORTH SMALLER COMPANIES TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
20.03.2020 | 18:46
79 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, March 20

The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

1 - Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
Name of natural personRichard Davidson
2 - Reason for the notification
Position/statusDirector
Initial notification/amendmentInitial Notification
3 - Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityAberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc
Legal Entity Identifier code213800GZ9WC73A92Q326
4 - Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Financial InstrumentOrdinary Shares
Identification CodeSEDOL: 0006655
Nature of transactionPurchase
Date Of Transaction19 and 20 March 2020
Price (s)6.887p (1,650) and 6.8064 (3,000) and 6.86182 (7,000)
Volume(s)11,650
Aggregated informationN/A
Place Of TransactionLondon Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)
CurrencyGBP - British Pound
5 - Total holding following this notification32,000
ContactMichael Campbell
Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Date of Notification20 March 2020
© 2020 PR Newswire