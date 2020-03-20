Web Presence: Owner of White Wolf Properties, Jason Morganstern, Shares His Success

Jason Morganstern's Leadership and Focus is Changing the Retail Real Estate Game

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2020 / White Wolf Properties, with Jason Morganstern at the helm, develops and executes strategic planning for all assets. As the leading executive at White Wolf Properties, Jason Morganstern is very hands-on with all projects and focuses on underwriting, deal origination, capital acquisition, creation of operating plans, secure financing, lease negotiations, asset management, and construction and development; all while managing the daily operations of every client's portfolio.

Jason Morganstern has been successful as a result of his 15-years of high-level experience within the retail real estate space. He gained notoriety during his time at The Shopping Center Group where he was the Senior Leasing Advisor. In the position, Jason Morganstern managed over 50 properties and in 2013, he launched The Shopping Center Group's first operation located in Boca Raton, Florida.

With his experience and leadership, Jason Morganstern and his team were able to surpass projections and generate over one million dollars within only two years. Other duties of the Senior Leasing Advisor position included daily office operations, managing the leasing and management portfolio, and business development. This experience in many areas of the business has shown the way he leads and conducts business today. Jason Morganstern holds two bachelor's degrees from American University in Public Policy and Economics. Taking these strong leadership qualities and his educational background, Jason Morganstern he founded White Wolf Properties in 2019.

White Wolf Properties has a passion for retail real estate due to the culture created by Jason Morganstern. As a privately-owned real estate development and investment firm, White Wolf Properties focuses on finding value-added real estate opportunities in the Puget Sound region. With the guidance and leadership from Jason Morganstern, combined with market experience and strong relationships, White Wolf Properties creates successful investments.

With over 15 years of retail real estate experience, White Wolf Properties keeps all operations in-house with no 3rd party management, acquisitions, and leasing to ensure all attention is focused on joint ventures and other daily operations. This successful strategy results in lower project costs, improved management control, and increased speed and agility within the changing market requirements. The dynamic Puget Sound market requires quick and nimble reactions to be successful.

White Wolf Properties searches for neighborhood shopping centers that range in size from 4,000 to 40,000 square feet and use their in-house team to execute all phases of the development team. Jason Morganstern and his team use their skills in management, leasing, acquisition, site selection, asset management, and development and redevelop to create value at individual properties and within the retail real estate industry. White Wolf Properties has found that the key to a successful venture is leveraging and focusing efforts on industry relationships. Current acquisitions range from $1 million to $5 million of unanchored retail properties that focus solely on Western Washington markets.

CONTACT:

Caroline Hunter

Web Presence, LLC

+1 7865519491

SOURCE: Web Presence, LL

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/581820/Owner-of-White-Wolf-Properties-Jason-Morganstern-Shares-His-Success