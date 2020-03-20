Support.com, Inc.: Support.com Provides Scalable, U.S.-Based Virtual Call Centers & Remote IT Help Desk Support to Enterprises of All Sizes

SUNNYVALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 20, 2020 / Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT), a leader in technical support solutions for businesses and consumers with over 20 years of experience managing a remote U.S.-based workforce, announces today that it is capable and has the capacity to support companies of any size to ensure business continuity with its onshore virtual call center and remote IT support services.

As brick-and-mortar call centers around the world are closing down and companies move to fully remote work in the midst of the current global health crisis, normal business processes are facing disruption. Companies need to find ways to support their customers by answering questions about products and services and continuing call center operations. Businesses are also trying to support team productivity while working from home.

Employing a U.S.-based remote workforce for over two decades, Support.com has been managing thousands of live customer and technical support agents in a virtual call center model that is capable of delivering the expertise, tools, and software solutions to support all the devices in the connected home and business. In that time, Support.com has developed the technology backbone and best practices to setup and scale virtual teams for success -- from recruiting, training, and leadership development to operational processes, security protocols, virtual floor support and communication tools. The company's proprietary "workbench" platform serves as a one-stop-shop for remote employees to access company resources, stay connected, and feel supported as a part of a larger team. Support.com's methodology and best practices contribute to high employee satisfaction and ensure a reliable, effective virtual call center that can support customers 24/7.

"With our remote distributed workforce, we are uniquely positioned to immediately serve enterprise customers who need help maintaining business continuity during this challenging time. We're enabling companies to continue supporting their employees and their customers by stepping in to supplement their current IT teams, expanding their virtual call centers, or providing them with our proprietary tools that keep remote teams connected and productive," said Rick Bloom, Support.com CEO.

Support.com is currently offering support for enterprise and business customers through the following services:

U.S.-based Virtual Call Center Support

Over the past two decades, Support.com has delivered outsourced, white-labeled, turnkey technical support solutions for retail customers, OEMs, ISPs, and other large enterprises. The company's scalable, customized support programs provide comprehensive, integrated technical support that can flex based on the customer's needs. Today, Support.com is ready to support enterprises of any size by extending existing call center support with a U.S.-based remote workforce who can ramp up quickly to answer questions about the company's products and services and provide expert, friendly support to customers. Support.com also creates DIY self-service guides for companies to enable customers to solve issues themselves.

Supplemental Remote IT Help Desk Support

Support.com has broad experience helping businesses of all sizes with their employee IT needs. Support.com agents can function as the remote IT help desk to augment companies' internal IT team capacity, creating bandwidth across multiple business and employee locations, with unlimited, on-demand remote IT support for any issue or device, via phone, online chat, or secure "virtual house calls".

Software Platform to Enable Remote Call Center Teams

Support.com's proprietary software platform for its own virtual call centers can be licensed to businesses, enabling them to setup existing call center teams and agents with remote, secure, virtual call center capabilities. By securely facilitating the transition to work-from-home, Support.com's proprietary software platform helps businesses and their customer support staff maintain continuity of service for their own customers and products, despite unforeseen business disruptions.

For more information on Support.com's virtual U.S.-based call center services, please visit: https://corporate.support.com/call-center-services/ and for more information about virtual help desk IT support please visit: https://corporate.support.com/call-center-services/remote-help-desk/.

About Support.com

Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) is a full-spectrum leader in outsourced call center and direct-to-consumer and small business technical support solutions. With more than 20 years of providing high-quality technical support services to consumers and small businesses through white-labeled partnerships or direct solutions, Support.com has the expertise, tools and software solutions to troubleshoot and maintain all the devices in the connected home and business. The company's skilled U.S.-based live agents and rich self-support tools troubleshoot more than 10,000 technical support issues consumers and small businesses face on an ongoing basis. Support.com delivers high-quality, turnkey technical support solutions and digital support experiences that enable customers to get the most out of their technology. For more information, please visit www.support.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Such forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements about the Company's ability to extend capacity in its virtual call centers, to increase the size of its workforce, and to support enterprises of any size, are based on information presently available to the Company's management and are current only as of the date made. Actual results could also differ materially from those anticipated as a result of a number of factors, including, but not limited to, those discussed in the Company's Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and Form 10-Q. For those reasons, undue reliance should not be placed on any forward-looking statement. The Company assumes no duty or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, although it may do so from time to time as management believes is warranted or as may be required by applicable law. Any such updates or revisions may be made by filing reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, through the issuance of press releases or by other methods of public disclosure.

